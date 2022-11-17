Daniel Alexander, MD Appointed Chief Administrative Officer for Orthopedics, Surgical Services, and the Physician Practices affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital (ACH)

AUBURN, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Daniel Alexander one of the most respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeons in upstate New York has been named Chief Administrative Officer at ACH. Dr. Alexander joined Auburn Orthopedic Specialists in October 2022, and brings with him 20 years of experience performing more than 20,000 surgeries. He is the founder of Finger Lakes Bone and Joint Center and Open MRI of the Finger Lakes. His most recent position was chair of Orthopedics for Rochester Regional Health eastern region since 2009.

Daniel Alexander, MD (PRNewswire)

Dr. Alexander will continue his very active orthopedics practice in Auburn, and has accepted the additional responsibilities for the planning, implementation and evaluation of the medical care in our Surgical Services and local physician practices affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital with the goal of improving medical and operational practices.

"We are thrilled to be able to utilize Dr. Alexander's considerable experience and leadership skills as our new Chief Administrative Officer. Hospitals and physicians need alignment of their goals to foster safe and high-quality care. Dr. Alexander has the kind of leadership and clinical capabilities to forge these alliances. He not only has excellent clinical skills as a practicing orthopedic surgeon, but understands how to build successful practices and service lines and is an outstanding manager," stated Scott Berlucchi, President & CEO, Auburn Community Hospital.

Dr. Alexander will be responsible for assisting ACH in implementing patient medical care policies, and in improving medical and operational practices for the service lines. He will assist in coordinating physician services and medical care provided though our various services lines, and ensure coordination of patient care with other hospital departments. He will collaborate with ACH administration and leadership, staff, and the other practitioners to help develop, implement, and evaluate resident care policies and procedures that reflect current standards of practice. Alexander will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and resolving clinical issues that affect quality of care by service line physicians and other licensed healthcare practitioners. Additionally, he will be tasked with coordinating the process of granting and reviewing professional privileges for our physicians.

"I am excited about working with our local physicians and those healthcare professionals who are doing remarkable work in our operating rooms and in the various service areas offered throughout our healthcare system. I am extremely impressed with the investments Auburn Community Hospital leadership has made in new technology and additional service lines that allow our practitioners and healthcare professionals to serve our community," stated Dr. Alexander.

In addition to his impressive medical resume, Dr. Alexander's community service is noteworthy for its reach and helping the underserved. He was instrumental in building the new state-of-the-art Emergency Department at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was responsible for building a community center in one of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods where he grew up and helped build a Boys and Girls Club in Geneva, New York to connect and empower young people who need organizations such as this to reach their full potential. He also co-chairs "Boldly Buffalo" a $1 billion fundraising campaign to support his alma mater, the University of Buffalo (UB), including the UB medical school. Under his leadership the campaign will soon meet its goal of $1 billion.

Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Auburn Community Hospital is the largest employer in Cayuga County, with a workforce of over 1,000 employees. The Hospital has a combined medical staff of more than 300 medical professionals and multiple primary care sites. Today, ACH is a Health Care Delivery System that includes the Hospital, an 80-bed Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center, 3 Urgent Care Centers, as well as Primary Care and Specialty Care Services.

Auburn Community Hospital Logo (PRNewswire)

