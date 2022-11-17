ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING APPOINTS JONNY AND PADDY DAVIS TO LEAD NEW GLOBAL BRAND EXPERIENCE DIVISION

Jonny and Paddy Davis, the former founders of Honey+Buzz, which was acquired by Allied in 2021, have been appointed Executive Vice Presidents

Current Senior Vice Presidents Matthew Glass and Jennifer Granozio to retire

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing (Allied), a full-service performance marketing agency working with the world's largest entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, today announced it has relaunched its experiential offering as Allied's Brand Experience (BXP) division and appointed former Honey+Buzz co-founders Jonny and Paddy Davis as Executive Vice Presidents. Reporting to Adam Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, they will dually lead cross-border integrated campaigns.

"As our clients demand increasingly global, performance-driven and integrated experiential campaigns, we're excited to bring in Jonny and Paddy to help lead our Brand Experience division worldwide," said Cunningham. "This new holistic approach goes beyond live events to integrate our services across earned, paid and owned media throughout all forms of live, digital and hybrid activations."

"For us, Experience is Everything. That's why we craft immersive and captivating moments across physical, digital, virtual and hybrid touchpoints turning audiences into advocates," said Jonny. "We are excited to build a truly global offering that is integrated across the entire agency and will allow our clients to create meaningful experiences that will drive the future of culture," added Paddy.

As part of this updated global structure, the new Brand Experience include campaign elements before, during and after each event using a five-stage framework:

Strategy: Data-informed at the core of every campaign

Awareness: Driving active attention and pre-engagement

Experience: Brand connection at a personal level

Amplification: Resonating beyond the core experience

Measurement: Realtime data and insights to inform and guide the next campaign

Jonny and Paddy succeed Matthew Glass and Jennifer Granozio who will be retiring from their positions as Senior Vice Presidents of Allied's U.S. experiential business. Glass and Granozio served for nearly a decade at Allied where they built and led a world-class team as well as dramatically grew the experiential business for the company. During this transition, they will remain with Allied through the end of the year and will shift to a consulting role for 2023.

In addition, providing further support to Jonny and Paddy in the U.S. are Ara Matthewsian, who has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Brand Experience, and Ria McCormick, who has been promoted to Vice President, Brand Experience. Matthewsian and McCormick, each with over a decade's worth of experience at the agency, have been key leaders of the U.S. team and are widely respected by clients and staff alike. The senior team is further strengthened by the appointment of Kylie Ayala who joins the agency as Vice President and will lead Creative on the BXP team. Ayala brings a wealth of creative experience to the agency including her most recent role as Executive Creative Director and Creative Strategy Lead at Twitter.

As previously announced, the award-winning experiential marketing agency Honey+Buzz was acquired by Allied in May 2021. Since then, the Davis brothers have been fully integrated into Allied's experiential team by working closely with the U.S. offices to service key clients including Amazon, Hulu, DreamWorks, Princess Cruises and Hermes, while continuing to grow the business internationally by working with Paramount Global, Heineken and ByteDance, among others.

Following the openings of the agency's UK, EU, APAC and LatAm offices over the past few years, Allied is committed to adding resources to bolster the company's growth in key markets. Allied's robust business is active in executing campaigns across six continents for many of the world's major media companies.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of specialists, over 400 strong across 23 offices in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. The Allied advantage consists of a truly global approach to our client services. With boots on the ground in countries across the world, clients are given a wholistic approach with localized solutions and activations.

To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com

