CANNABIS NOW LAUNCHES INAUGURAL "40 UNDER 40" SPECIAL ISSUE AT MJBIZCON IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Now, the premier cannabis magazine in the country, announces the inaugural issue of the "40 Under 40," featuring major celebrities, entrepreneurs and power players who are positively influencing the booming cannabis industry in significant ways. The illustrious lineup includes hip-hop superstar Wiz Khalifa; NFL hall of famer Calvin "Megatron" Johnson; and the issue's cover star, the cannabis and musical mogul, Berner. Cannapreneur honorees include Brett Stevens, CEO of FOHSE, Karson Humiston, founder & CEO at Vangst; Alexander Farnsworth, CEO of Farnsworth Fine Cannabis Store and many more. Significant stakeholders from coast-to-coast round out the impressive list.

Importantly, Cannabis Now also debuts its Hall of Fame inductees featuring some of the top cannabis pioneers and change-makers on whose shoulders the 40 Under 40 participants stand. These cannabis icons paved the way for the industry long before the herb was fashionable—or legal—and risked arrest or worse in order to help ensure the truth about cannabis was being told. Honorees include superstar outlaw Willie Nelson; Grammy-winning rock star Melissa Etheridge, godfather of medical cannabis Dr. Raphael Mechoulam; revered cultivator Ed Rosenthal; rap living legend Snoop Dogg and more.

"After more than a decade of publishing Cannabis Now, I'm excited the magazine is highlighting these entrepreneurs who have worked so hard to build booming businesses in this exciting space," says Cannabis Now Founder and Publisher, Eugenio García. "Those featured are an integral part of the cannabis industry."

"It's undeniable that Cannabis Now's inaugural 40 Under 40 list includes the likes of Bella Thorne, Kevin Durant, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Seth Rogen," says Executive Editor Richard Pérez-Feria. "These cultural powerhouses—through their actions and words—have all made a significant impact on the legalization and, indeed, the long overdue normalization of cannabis in this country. We couldn't be happier with the results."

Cannabis Now, a magazine founded in 2010, is nationally distributed in Hudson News (all major airports), Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kroger, dispensaries, head shops, smoke shops, bookstores and numerous other outlets around the country. The publication's digital edition is available on Apple, Android and for online viewing. Cannabis Now was the first cannabis magazine to be accepted into Apple's App store in 2013.

Cannabis Now focuses on the most relevant news, political happenings, cannabis legislation, horticultural advancements, social change, economic trends and medical marijuana information available today. By including only responsible cannabis news coverage, our goal is to enlighten, educate and entertain by providing the information you need to stay informed and on the cutting edge of industry innovations.

Cannabis Now's social community is more than 4.2 million strong. Join the #CannabisNow conversation today on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

