Yili wins the 2022 Global Water Drinks Award

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Global Water Drinks Congress was held in Évian-les-Bains, France, from November 8 to 10. Yili's Inikin mineral water won the 2022 Global Water Drinks Award. Dr. Gerrit Smit, Managing Director of the Yili Innovation Center Europe, attended the ceremony to receive this honor.

The 2022 Global Water Drinks Award Ceremony (PRNewswire)

Zenith Global's annual Global Water Drinks Congress is regarded as the highest level and most influential forum for the global water drinks industry. This year's Congress was held in the French Alps, one of the world's three most pristine water sources, along with the Changbai Mountains in China, and the Caucasus Mountains in Russia. Despite fierce competition from over 150 other participants, the jury presented the top prize to Inikin, a young brand founded in the Arxan and Changbai Mountains, in recognition of its contribution to health and sustainability.

Back in 2019, Yili launched the Inikin brand to enter the mineral water industry, an important step to expand its offering of health-conscious products. Committed to being the most trusted global healthy food provider, Yili searched the world for high-quality water sources. After sifting through more than 100 water sources around the world, Yili finally selected an area enjoying 95% forest coverage, home to the world's premium volcanic water source, a spring within the Arxan and Changbai Mountains.

Yili’s Inikin mineral water (PRNewswire)

"Inikin" means "living spring" and suggests that the brand energizes customers with a natural product. It is a natural mild alkaline water that is suitable for daily consumption. Filtered through layers of magma, the deeply circulating groundwater has a naturally sweet and refreshing taste and is exceedingly rich in minerals, such as potassium, sodium and metasilicic acid.

Since its launch, Inikin has been well-received by the market for its high product quality and excellent natural water source. In 2020, Inikin was awarded the Superior Taste Award by iTQi. In April of the same year, it established a partnership with the Chinese National Geography to support scientific endeavors.

The brand has also been actively engaged in source water protection activities. By introducing a documentary demonstrating the origination of volcanic water, Inikin cooperated with the Chinese National Geography to raise awareness of the importance of protecting source water. Inikin has also worked with environmental protection organizations to turn plastic bottles into eco-friendly raincoats and presented them to sanitation workers to support their work.

Beyond its core dairy sector, Yili is continuously evolving its product portfolio and entering new business lines, with the aim of meeting consumers' diversifying needs. Guided by its "New Vision for Value Creation", Yili is committed to bringing nutrients and health benefits to all age groups as they go about their daily lives.

