World's First Home Appliance Manufacturer integrates E-Bulb into Televisions

Walton Group launches innovative television with US invented extinguishing agent technology

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ceremony attended by the German Ambassador Achim Tröster, the Walton Group in Bangladesh presented the first television that, thanks to a German innovation – the E-Bulb, extinguishes itself from inside.

Walton was the world´s first manufacturer to integrate the E-Bulb mini fire extinguisher from JOB GmbH in Ahrensburg into a television model for end customers. Over the next few years, more than half a million televisions are to be fitted with integrated fire protection.

E-Bulb, the smallest fire extinguisher in the world, already protects medical technology and media technology all over the world from the devastating consequences of an electrical fire starting inside the appliance – now private households are also benefiting from the innovative extinguishing solution. It is installed directly on the circuit board of the television and extinguishes starting fires before they can spread.



At the event, German Ambassador Achim Tröster said, "During the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Germany's recognition of Bangladesh's independence, the world's first television with built-in fire protection, invented by Walton, was unveiled." Over the past 15 years, Bangladesh's economy has tremendously improved. Bangladesh is now transitioning from a developing to a low-income emerging economy. One of the beacons of Bangladesh's economic development is Walton. By manufacturing hi-tech products such as refrigerators and televisions, Walton is changing the image of Bangladesh and branding it positively to the outside world. "By establishing business relationships with German companies and exporting television sets, Walton is continuing the existing cooperation between Germany and Bangladesh," explained Tröster.

Markus Fiebig, Senior Business Development Manager at JOB GmbH, says: "More and more electrical appliances are permanently under power - in standby mode. Mini fire extinguishers can increase the safety of the devices and prevent house fires." Together with Golam Murshed, Managing Director of the Walton Group, and the German Ambassador Achim Tröster, he unveiled what is probably the safest television in the world on October 12 in Bangladesh and reveals: "This is just the beginning. Other product ranges and home appliance manufacturers are about to follow."



Background: Voltage fluctuations in the network and overloaded plug connections can lead, among other things, to electrical devices igniting spontaneously – despite the highest quality standards. According to the damage research institute IFS in Kiel, Germany, more than 30% of all fires in Germany are caused by electricity and many fires start within electrical devices. NFPA publishes similar percentages for the United States. In less developed countries, the number of electrical fires is even higher (short circuits cause 39% of all fires in Bangladesh).



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946455/Achim_Troster_Markus_Fiebig_Golam_Murshed.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946456/Job_Group_Logo.jpg



Media Contact - Markus Fiebig, +49 (0) 4102-2114-223



German ambassador Achim Tröster and WALTON Managing Director Golam Murshed unvealing world’s first fire extinguisher integrated TV (PRNewswire)

Job Group Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JOB Group