Trevino and Arenado Named Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ Winners

New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals™ Earn Rawlings Team Defense Awards

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the winners of the Rawlings Platinum Glove™ and Team Defense Awards for the 2022 season. New York Yankees' catcher, Jose Trevino, and St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman, Nolan Arenado, each won a Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, presented by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). Both athletes were on hand for the reveal last Fri., Nov. 11, at the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Their respective teams, the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals, were named as this year's recipients of the Rawlings Team Defense Award.

This marks the first Rawlings Platinum Glove Award for Trevino and sixth consecutive Rawlings Platinum Glove Award for Arenado. Arenado is the first player to secure six Platinum Glove Awards and the first infielder to begin a career with ten consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove Awards®.

The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners are determined by combining votes based on an adjusted SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) for each of the ten Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in each league and from baseball fan votes worldwide. Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award began at the conclusion of the '2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Announcement Show' that aired on ESPN's 'Baseball Tonight' on Nov. 1 and ended on Nov. 9. Fans took to Rawlings.com to voice who they thought was the best defender in each League.

"Each season, we enjoy providing authentic data and defensive metrics to guide passionate fans as they vote for their favorite defenders in the AL and NL," said Scott Bush, chief executive officer for SABR. "Jose Trevino and Nolan Arenado are some of the best defensive athletes in the game today which goes to show just how knowledgeable the fans are to select them as the Platinum Glove Award winners for 2022."

The Rawlings Team Defense Award, in its third year, utilizes an SDI that draws on and aggregates two types of existing defensive metrics: those derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts. SDI utilizes MLBAM's Statcast, Sports Information Solutions data, and STATS, LLC data as well as traditional statistics with advanced analysis.

"The Yankees and Cardinals are well-deserving recipients of the 2022 Rawlings Team Defense Awards given the collective fielding prowess displayed by their immensely talented rosters," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "Both teams have a strong legacy of defensive excellence and continue to emphasize the importance of incomparable fielding ability."

Both the Yankees and Cardinals yielded five Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists and two winners this season, while setting league defensive records to earn the Rawlings Team Defense Award. The Yankees led the American League in defensive efficiency while the Cardinals ranked first in the National League in defensive runs saved (15) and outs above average (14). The Cardinals also committed the least number of errors in their league (66).

Both the Rawlings Platinum and Team Defense Awards will be presented to the athletes and their teams, respectively, at games to take place early in the 2023 regular season.

About the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™

The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ is a trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is a leading global sports brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball®, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA® and NAIA®. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About SABR™

The Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering research and disseminating the history and record of baseball. Founded in 1971, SABR has more than 7,200 members worldwide and has established itself as a vibrant baseball community and a premier distributor of ground-breaking baseball information. SABR features 83 chapters and 33 research committees and produces three annual publications – two editions of The Baseball Research Journal and The National Pastime – in addition to other print and e-books. SABR also hosts annual events, including the National Convention each summer, and the SABR Analytics Conference in March in Phoenix. For more information about SABR, go to www.SABR.org.

