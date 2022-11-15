SimpliSafe Expands Fast Protect™ Technology and Improves Emergency Outcomes with Two New Features

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning home security systems, today expanded upon its Fast Protect™ Technology, providing customers with an even faster and more reliable response during emergency events when time is of the essence. By bringing together SimpliSafe's award-winning hardware, software and highly trained professional monitoring agents, the Fast Protect suite of products and features is improving the alarm experience and delivering an exceptional emergency response.

Today, SimpliSafe is introducing two new features to Fast Protect – alarm texts and critical alarm notifications – both of which will contribute to faster and more accurate emergency response.

With alarm texts, customers1 will receive a text message the moment an alarm goes off and have the ability to confirm or cancel that alarm instantaneously with a text reply. By giving customers a faster and more efficient way to cancel a false alarm2, alarm texts will minimize the unnecessary distractions often created by false alarms, ultimately allowing monitoring agents to focus more time and resources on real alarms. Moreover, alarm texts have the power to get help to those in need more quickly. If an intruder alarm is confirmed legitimate via text, emergency dispatch is immediately requested3.

With its critical alarm notifications, SimpliSafe customers can opt-in to receive important updates about the status of their SimpliSafe system, even if their iPhone or Android device is muted or set to Do Not Disturb. SimpliSafe's critical alarm notifications help ensure that customers are not disconnected at a time when their personal safety may be in jeopardy.

"At SimpliSafe, we are well positioned to not only use our technology to make our customers' homes safer but also to improve the emergency response ecosystem as a whole," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "These new features are just two of the many ways that we're giving customers improved protection while also alleviating what we know to be an unnecessary strain on the public safety sector by reducing false alarms and improving the accuracy of dispatch requests."

Beginning today, alarm texts4 and critical alarm5 notifications are available as part of Fast Protect Technology. Other advanced capabilities, like Video Verification, are available to customers who subscribe to Interactive Monitoring, SimpliSafe's most comprehensive professional monitoring plan. In the next year, SimpliSafe will continue to innovate the alarm monitoring experience for customers, equipping them with actionable information when and where they need it to help accelerate emergency response.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Overall Home Security System of 2022 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

1 Gen 3 customers who subscribe to SimpliSafe's professional monitoring plans

2 before a call to SimpliSafe's monitoring center is even placed

3 bypassing the need for monitoring agents to call the customer

4 for Gen 3 customers who subscribe to SimpliSafe's professional monitoring plans

5 available to all customers, regardless of whether or not they subscribe to SimpliSafe professional monitoring

