Online Furniture Marketplace Kaiyo Releases Second Annual Furniture Trend Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiyo , a full-service marketplace for pre-loved furniture committed to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet, today released its second annual Trend Report . Kaiyo's 2022 Trend Report includes customer data, community insights, key market trends, and findings highlighting the continued rise of secondhand. Featuring commentary from Kaiyo's CEO, Alpay Koralturk surrounding the industry at large, the report additionally uncovers 2023 design trend predictions from Kaiyo customers and interior design experts Lale Boz (@ laleboz ; @ normalnyc ), Jason Saft (@ stagedtosellhome ), and Tommy Lei (@ mybelonging ).

"Kaiyo was founded eight years ago with the mission to make great furniture accessible to everyone and sustainable for our planet. Our homes are the foundation of a balanced life, and in today's world, a comfortable space feels more crucial than ever. Our community-powered marketplace makes beautiful spaces a reality for all by making it easy to rehome pre-loved furniture," said Alpay Koralturk, CEO and Founder of Kaiyo. "While great furniture is timeless, trends evolve each year, providing insights into changing tastes and behaviors. We're excited to share a deeper look at the last year on Kaiyo for our 2022 Trend Report."

Kaiyo's 2022 Home Trend Report Highlights Include:

Inflation, supply chain issues, sustainability, and convenience are factors helping to drive consumer demand for secondhand:

The Fight Against Fast Furniture:

TikTok's Influence on Furniture Trends:

Furniture as an Investment:

In addition to customer data, the report features 2023 design trend predictions from design experts and Kaiyo customers Lale Boz, Jason Saft, and Tommy Lei:

Specialty vintage pieces will be highly sought after:

Bold, bright colors will be everywhere:

Buyers will embrace organic shapes and materials

The 2022 Trend Report comes on the heels of Kaiyo's West Coast debut, with strategic launches in Los Angeles and San Diego. By growing to new markets and making it fast and convenient to buy or sell second hand furniture, Kaiyo hopes to drive participation in the circular economy. Additionally, Kaiyo's first-of-its-kind feature, Instant Offer , launched earlier this year giving consumers the opportunity to sell furniture they no longer have space for and receive immediate gratification once their item has been picked up.

To view the full trend report and learn more about Kaiyo, please visit kaiyo.com and follow their Instagram @ getkaiyo .

ABOUT KAIYO:

Kaiyo is an online furniture marketplace dedicated to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet. Kaiyo makes buying and selling furniture simple and sustainable by providing deep discounts on top brands to its buyers and by handling the moving, pickup, photography, cleaning, and delivery for its sellers. Kaiyo now serves and provides white-glove delivery to San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas, and offers nationwide delivery through third-party carriers. The company is backed by Edison Partners, Moderne Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Correlation Ventures, and Max Ventures.

