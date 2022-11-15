Maycomb Capital and ZOMA Foundation launch new fund to accelerate outcomes financing in Colorado

The Outcomes Finance Accelerator Fund offers outcomes-based financing to for- and non-profit organizations in Colorado working to improve a broad range of social and environmental challenges

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maycomb Capital and ZOMA Foundation today announced the launch of the Outcomes Finance Accelerator Fund. The $10 million fund is designed to provide risk-tolerant, outcomes-aligned financing to mission-driven organizations across a broad range of social and environmental sectors including education, environment, health, workforce and economic development.

ZOMA Foundation and Maycomb Capital launch the Outcomes Finance Accelerator Fund (PRNewswire)

The Accelerator Fund has a geographic focus on Colorado and seeks to partner with for-profit and non-profit organizations and entrepreneurs ready to accelerate progress toward positive community outcomes aligned to state and local government priorities. Maycomb Capital leads the field in outcomes financing, a strategy for local governments and other stakeholders to fund what works and improve outcomes for under resourced communities. Kate Reinemund will lead the outcomes financing work in Colorado.

"We are beyond thrilled to launch this new Fund and to have Kate at the helm," said Andi Phillips, Founder and Managing Partner at Maycomb. "We are confident that with the additional flexible capital in the Outcomes Finance Accelerator Fund combined with Kate's on-the-ground knowledge of the market and impact investing expertise, Maycomb will be able to expand access to economic opportunity and accelerate community development in Colorado."

"Our goal is to accelerate outcomes with additional working capital as communities mobilize to leverage state and federal funding in high need areas like healthcare, workforce development, economic development and beyond," said Ben Walton, co-founder of ZOMA Foundation. "We hope the fund helps catalyze social entrepreneurship and scale working solutions to support communities now and strengthen resilience for future generations."

Prior to Maycomb, Kate served as the Executive Director of an innovative philanthropic funding collaborative focused on early childhood outcomes in Colorado. She also served previously as the Executive Director of a Denver-based donor advised fund fully committed to impact investing. In addition to extensive work in Colorado, Kate's career spans local and international capital markets, investment management for families and large financial institutions, as well as building and growing a social venture focused on helping nonprofits connect with their next generation of givers.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to join Maycomb Capital, in partnership with ZOMA Foundation, to help expand this solution in Colorado," said Reinemund. "I look forward to continuing to support amazing community leaders across sectors on their journey towards scale and sustainability."

Organizations interested in applying to the Outcomes Finance Accelerator Fund to grow their social enterprises can share their ideas here to be considered for the first round of loans.

Maycomb Capital's Outcomes Financing Funds: Maycomb Capital has over $80 million in flexible, impact-aligned capital focused on expanding access to economic opportunity using an outcomes-based approach. This capital includes the Community Outcomes Fund and the Outcomes Finance Accelerator Fund.

ZOMA Foundation: ZOMA Foundation was founded by Ben and Lucy Ana Walton to catalyze systemic, scalable solutions to key issues facing their home regions of Colorado and Chile to support the development of resilient, thriving communities that will endure for future generations. Using philanthropy as a catalytic tool, ZOMA Foundation seeks to explore traditional and non-traditional methods, pilot new models, and incubate place-based approaches in service of advancing systems change in early childhood and community economic development.

