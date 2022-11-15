Lucid Air Touring and Air Pure Now Ready for the Road with Market-Leading Range and Aero; Air Sapphire Dominates Test Tracks on the Way to 2023 Introduction

Lucid Air Touring begins customer deliveries, features 620-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and an EPA-estimated 425 miles of range. It is Lucid's most efficient model yet, delivering 4.62 miles per kilowatt hour.





Lucid Air Pure all-wheel drive arrives this year, with 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds, and an EPA-estimated 410 miles of range. Rear-wheel drive Lucid Air Pure coming in 2023.





Air Touring and Air Pure are the latest additions to the Air model line, which already includes the groundbreaking Air Grand Touring and Air Grand Touring Performance.





Lucid Air is now the world's most aerodynamic production vehicle, with a landmark 0.197 coefficient of drag.





Lucid Air Sapphire, the world's first luxury electric super-sports sedan, is undergoing final tuning on racetracks and public roads, with production to begin in the first half of 2023.





NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today unveiled the production-specification Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring and delivered the first Air Touring to a customer. Lucid also announced that the development of Air Pure and Air Touring has brought about key changes across the entire model line that drops the coefficient of drag for Lucid Air models down to a landmark 0.197, making it the most aerodynamically efficient production car on the market.

"Performance. Range. Luxury. Technology. Design. It's all here in the newly expanded Lucid Air model lineup as Air Pure and Air Touring – with their remarkably spacious interiors – take their place alongside Air Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance, and the recently announced Air Sapphire," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "Air Touring matches the landmark 4.6 miles per kWh efficiency of the Grand Touring – albeit at a more affordable price point – an important incremental step to making ultra-efficient EVs more attainable."

Lucid Air Pure: The Elemental Air

Air Pure is the elemental Air model, available in two configurations: It launches with the dual-motor, all-wheel drive version – delivering 480 horsepower – and will be followed next year with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant. Production of the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Air Pure begins next month, with initial customer deliveries expected before the end of the year.

Built with Lucid's Long Range Battery Pack – Lucid's lightest, most-compact battery pack, featuring 18 modules compared to the 22 modules in the Extended Range Pack – Air Pure elevates the Lucid Space Concept to turn vehicle packaging efficiency into an art form. Built with a lighter battery pack with fewer modules, Air Pure is more efficient on the road, with an EPA-estimated 410 miles of range in all-wheel-drive form, while also delivering more rear seat space and comfort. As a result, even with the more compact, sculpted pack and extraordinary rear seating comfort, Air Pure's range still starts well above where other luxury EVs leave off. Furthermore, with Lucid's in-house designed Wunderbox technology standard with Air Pure, high-speed charging delivers up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

Air Pure comes standard with the DreamDrive advanced driver assistance system, and can be upgraded to DreamDrive Pro, which includes 32 sensors that are all seamlessly integrated. Cameras, short- and long-range radars, an array of ultrasonic sensors are all augmented by a high-resolution LIDAR that uses laser beams to measure distance from objects and works in a variety of adverse weather conditions. DreamDrive Pro delivers an expanded suite of features today, like Surround View Monitoring, Blind Spot Display, and Highway Assist. Best of all, DreamDrive and DreamDrive Pro are both future-ready with over-the-air software updates.

Lucid Air Pure: Elemental Design

Just as Air Pure embodies Lucid's approach to technical innovation, distilled into its purest form, so too does it epitomize Lucid's approach to exterior design at its most elemental.

"Air Pure presents Lucid's strongest case yet for boldness through simplicity," said Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President, Design, Lucid Group. "The clean lines and sophisticated details are as important for aerodynamics and efficiency as they are beautiful."

Air Pure is the first Air model to come with an all-metal roof. It is made entirely of aluminum, which minimizes weight, and lends Air Pure a unique personality – a perfect complement to the expansive Glass Canopy familiar from other Lucid Air variants.

A new paint color is also introduced to the Lucid family with Air Pure, called Fathom Blue. This color, inspired by the Pacific Ocean, is multidimensional, with subtle, cool tones that shift with the light of day. The depth and sophistication make Fathom Blue an ideal finish to showcase the long horizontal lines and curving forms of Air Pure's exterior.

Lucid's discerning eye for detail and craftsmanship is on display in the interior of Air Pure, where every last stitch, shade, and material is carefully considered. It features the Mojave PurLuxe interior, which is crafted from a bespoke combination of a remarkably soft and durable leather alternative and a unique and high-quality fabric called Dune. Inspired by midcentury modern furniture, Dune is made from 100% recycled woven textile. Overall, these materials lend Air Pure a warm and timeless style all its own.

Lucid Air Touring: The Quintessential Air

Lucid Air Touring offers more power, greater range, and faster charging than anything else in its category, with an extraordinary fusion of performance and interior space. It sits in the heart of the Lucid Air family and offers the most options and flexibility – allowing customers to create a version that precisely fits their needs.

The dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain in Lucid Air Touring delivers 620 horsepower and can accelerate the vehicle from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Along with this incredible performance comes exceptional range and efficiency: an EPA-estimated 425 miles. Built with Lucid's 18-module Long-Range Battery Pack, Lucid Air Touring has the highest driving efficiency of any Lucid Air to date with 4.62 miles per kilowatt hour. Thanks to the compact size of the Long-Range Battery Pack, Air Touring features even greater rear-seat leg and foot room.

The cabin of Lucid Air Touring takes luxury up a notch with even more exquisite materials and craftsmanship. It features seating surfaces wrapped in Nappa full-grain leather sourced from Lucid's carbon-neutral leather partner, juxtaposed with recycled textiles and synthetics. Whenever possible, Lucid sources sustainable materials and employs manufacturing practices to further reduce the environmental impact of our vehicles. Wood accents are sustainably-harvested and have an open pore finish with minimal coating, so occupants can feel the authentic wood grain—another detail inspired by midcentury modern furniture.

Air Touring will be available with a standard solid aluminum roof, as well as the optional Glass Canopy. The Glass Canopy gives an already spacious vehicle an even more open and airy feel.

Lucid Air Sapphire: The World's First Luxury Electric Super-Sports Sedan Nears Production

Lucid Air Sapphire, the world's first luxury electric super-sports sedan, debuted this summer during Monterey Car Week. It is now undergoing final stages of tuning and on racetracks and public roads throughout the country.

The latest performance estimates for Lucid Air Sapphire are 0-60 miles per hour in 1.89 seconds, 0-100 in 3.87 seconds, and a top speed of 205 miles per hour. The complex torque-vectoring system of the twin rear-drive unit delivers extraordinary grip and turning capability, and Air Sapphire development vehicles have recorded unofficial lap times at major racetracks that are significantly faster than many renowned hypercars.

Information about the availability and timing of specific Air variants in markets outside the US and Canada will be announced at a later date.

Lucid Air









Pure AWD* Touring Grand Touring Grand Touring Performance Sapphire**











Deliveries

(in USA) December 2022 November 2022 In progress In progress First half of 2023











Drivetrain Dual-Motor AWD Dual-Motor AWD Dual-Motor AWD Dual-Motor AWD Three-Motor, AWD with Twin-Rear-Drive Unit











Power 480 hp 620 hp 819 hp 1,050 hp More than 1,200 hp











Acceleration, 0-60 mph* 3.8 sec 3.4 sec 3.0 sec 2.6 sec 1.89 sec











EPA-estimated Range 410 mi (19" wheels) 425 mi (19" wheels) 516 mi (19" wheels) 469 mi (21" wheels) 446 mi (21" wheels) TBA











Driving Efficiency (based on EPA) 4.46 mi/kWh 4.62 mi/kWh 4.61 mi/kWh (19" wheels) 4.19 mi/kWh (21" wheels) 3.78 mi/kWh TBA











Charging Up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes Up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes Up to 300 miles of range in 22 minutes Up to 300 miles of range in 22 minutes TBA

* - Air Pure RWD will be available in 2023

** - Air Sapphire is in preproduction and final specifications are subject to change.

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA-estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. and Canadian customers.

