LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT PLATFORM LINQTO ANNOUNCES LINQTO PROFESSIONAL

Linqto Professional democratizes access to compelling asset classes and private companies with minimum investments of only $10,000

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, a leading global private markets investment platform, today announced Linqto Professional, providing a wide range of accredited investors with access to some of the world's most sought-after, privately held companies and tech unicorns. With a focus on engaging associations, professional communities, and affinity groups, Linqto Professional grants members the ability to benefit from exclusive investments opportunities, research insights, and discounted pricing due to their collective purchasing power.

Linqto. Private Investing made simple. (PRNewswire)

"Linqto Professional is providing timely, unique wealth-building alternatives when retirement savings, financial security, and stock market crashes are significant concerns for more people than ever—even the affluent," says Will Petruski, Vice President of Sales at Linqto. "Linqto Professional tailors private market investment solutions for our client groups, providing democratized access to the same high-quality investment tools and asset classes used by the largest institutional investors in the world, including pension funds and endowments."

Previously, this asset class had been accessible only to the largest institutional and ultra-high net worth investors at extremely prohibitive entry points for the typical accredited investor.

"Linqto Professional takes the complexity and friction out of private markets investing, making it as simple as buying a stock or bond," explains Leo LaForce, Chief Revenue Officer at Linqto. "If professional communities, such as doctors, lawyers, and accountants, are deciding how to allocate their wealth best, a minimum investment of $10,000 is all it takes to invest in the next Snowflake or Uber before it goes public. Also, unlike private equity or venture capital funds, Linqto does not charge brokerage, management, or performance fees."

Linqto's mission is to aid the 100 million accredited investors globally that qualify to invest directly in high-quality private companies. To see if you qualify, visit

https://www.linqto.com/investor-status.

About Linqto

Linqto is private investing made simple. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $165 million of investment transactions in 40+ innovative mid-to-late stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, healthtech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 55,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more please visit: www.linqto.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LINQTO