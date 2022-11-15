Johnson Controls Collaborates with Clemson University on Campus Initiative to Support 2030 Net Zero Goals

Clemson University seeks to significantly reduce utility and maintenance expenses while addressing aging building infrastructure needs, reliability, sustainability goals and long-term utility operating costs.

Campus updates aim to reduce the university's greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2025, save over $3M a year through the 15-year contract and modernize spaces for an enhanced student experience.

An expansion on a 25-year partnership between the University and Johnson Controls, the initiative supports the university's "Green Tiger" mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) has announced it has expanded its 25-year partnership with Clemson University under a new $45M net zero campus initiative that will generate savings to fund the entire project. Through the campus-wide improvements, Clemson University is projected to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2025, a major milestone toward its 2030 carbon neutrality goal. The updates will foster a modernized environment for learning and living, while generating estimated savings of more than $3M annually throughout the 15-year contract.

"By setting concrete environmental targets and making tangible investments to reach them, Clemson University is helping to pave a path forward for sustainable higher education," said Jenny Stentz, vice president of Innovation, Strategy and Portfolio Management, Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "Net zero campuses drive critical outcomes for schools, from reduced building lifecycle costs to improved health and resiliency. We are proud to work with the Clemson University facilities team to bring these outcomes to their campus to better serve students, staff and faculty."

The project will benefit the entire Clemson University community of approximately 28,000 students, 5,500 faculty and staff and other key stakeholders including parents, potential students, visitors, vendors and clients. A trusted advisor to the university since 1998, Johnson Controls is the sole provider of building automation systems in more than 100 campus buildings. Clemson University called upon Johnson Controls to leverage its industry-leading sustainable infrastructure expertise as well as its deep experience supporting higher education institutions.

"At Clemson University, our purpose is 'educating undergraduate and graduate students to think deeply about and engage in the social, scientific, economic and professional challenges of our times," said Tony Wagner, chief operating officer and executive vice president of finance and operations at Clemson University. "Understanding how we can contribute to a healthier planet for future generations is a big part of that mission statement. By expanding our partnership with Johnson Controls to make campus-wide sustainability updates, we are advancing toward our environmental targets while investing in our own student experience."

Johnson Controls will install comprehensive energy conservation solutions, including LED lighting, laboratory controls, HVAC and building envelope improvements. These deployments were selected after rigorous evaluations to identify solutions that will align with the university's environmental goals while modernizing amenities to support a healthy, safe and rewarding student experience and cut operating costs.

Johnson Controls maintains a presence in nearly 3,000 North American colleges and universities, working with administrative and facilities teams to deliver outstanding campus environments that power critical outcomes. To learn more about how Johnson Controls collaborates with higher education institutions, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/industries/higher-education.

