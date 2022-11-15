InventHelp Inventor Develops Pocket Salt N Pepper Shaker (CTK 2925)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at a restaurant and needed salt and pepper for my meal but I could not get the waitress's attention. I thought there should be a way to bring my own seasonings when dining out," said an inventor, from San Angelo, Texas, "so I invented the POCKET SALT N PEPPER SHAKER. My design also offers a more sanitary alternative to using public salt and pepper shakers."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable way to store and transport salt and pepper while away from home. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use communal salt and pepper shakers at restaurants. It also eliminates the need to wait to season food. As a result, it increases convenience and sanitation. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2925, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

