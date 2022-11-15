Duke Energy provides $34,000 in grants to support Hoosier veterans and active-duty service members

Duke Energy provides $34,000 in grants to support Hoosier veterans and active-duty service members

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $34,000 in grants to seven Indiana organizations and initiatives focused on supporting Hoosier military veterans and active-duty service members. The grants support a wide range of veteran-serving organizations across the state, including those working to provide civilian career pathways, transitional housing and health care services for those who've served in America's armed forces.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

"Duke Energy is, and always has been, a company focused on giving back to the communities we serve," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "On the heels of Veterans Day, we're proud to extend our support to organizations across Indiana that are delivering care and services to those who've answered the call to serve."

Liberty Place is one organization receiving funding through the Duke Energy Foundation. The New Albany-based nonprofit will use the funds to support southern Indiana veterans facing or experiencing homelessness by offering them a safe place to live while they get back on their feet. Residents at the center are offered a secure room of their own, along with meals, toiletries and around-the-clock support staff.

"We're committed to doing all we can to pay it forward to those who've served our country," said Kelley Troutman, executive director of Liberty Place. "It can be difficult for veterans to reintegrate into society when they come home from serving. Having the stability of a place to live allows them to regain their footing and make plans for the next chapter of their lives."

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Bartholomew County Veteran Mentors ( Bartholomew County )

$4,000 to provide mentorship and support for veterans seeking treatment from drug and alcohol abuse





Chances for Area Youth / Hoosier Care Innovative Readiness Training for Indiana Air National Guard Personnel ( Vigo County )

$5,000 to support Indiana Air National Guard training to provide no-cost health care, dental and vision services for individuals in need throughout Vigo County and the surrounding communities





Fill the Foxhole ( Marion County )

$5,000 to send care packages to deployed troops during the holiday season





Indiana Veterans Initiative (Statewide)

$5,000 to help former service members transition to civilian life by connecting them to Indiana employers and providing career-building resources





Liberty Place ( Floyd County )

$5,000 to provide transitional housing and support for veterans facing or experiencing homelessness





Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center ( Tippecanoe County )

$5,000 to support veteran assistance programs in the Lafayette area





Vincennes Rotary Foundation Association ( Knox County )

$5,000 for new uniforms and materials to support military honors at veteran funerals

Click here to learn more about the ways Duke Energy supports transitioning service members and veterans.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 880,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation .

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke Energy