Unigel's Green Hydrogen Plant to be featured at COP27

Company is one of the guests at Espaço Brasil and participates in debates on the hydrogen market on November 16th and 17th, in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the objective of presenting the first green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Brazil and debating initiatives that contribute to the decarbonization of the industry, Unigel - one of the largest chemical companies in Latin America and the largest manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers in Brazil - participates in the 27th edition of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference that will take place between the 6th and 18th of November 2022, in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Leo Slezynger, Unigel's shareholder, will be the company's representative at COP27 and will be at Espaço Brasil for the debate "Actions for the Development of the Green Hydrogen Market in Brazil", on November 16, at 10 am, promoted by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). Also participating in the panel are Denise Scarpa from Albuquerque Maranhão, a specialist in Corporate Relations and Regulatory Affairs at Shell; Leone Peter Correia da Silva Andrade, director of innovation and technology at SENAI/DR/BA and Jurandir Marães Picanço Júnior, energy consultant at the Federation of Industries of the State of Ceará.

On the 17th, at 9 am, also at Espaço Brasil, the Unigel shareholder will have the opportunity to present Unigel's green hydrogen plant in a discussion promoted by the Ministry of the Environment (MMA) together with the CEO of thyssenkrupp South America, Paulo Alvarenga; Rogério Zampronha, CEO of Prumo Logística; and Jesse Can Griensven Thé, CEO of Lakes Environmental.

According to Slezynger, Unigel arrives at COP27 with the focus on demonstrating how Brazil has the potential to be a protagonist in the green hydrogen market. "I understand that Brazil is in a position to be the largest producer of green hydrogen on the planet, since we have a consistent industry, privileged weather conditions and a strong domestic market that will generate growth for suppliers even in international adversities. It is an honor to be at such a great event for the first time and to be able to demonstrate that our country will be one of the great hydrogen players in the world", he explains.

The Plant

Unigel is a pioneer in a key market for industrial green hydrogen projects due to the high renewable energy capacity installed in Brazil. The company is investing $120 million (BRL 650 million), during the first phase, to build the largest green hydrogen plant in the country. The plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2023. Unigel relies on the world's leading technology for high-efficiency electrolysis from thyssenkrupp nucera, Germany.

Located in the Camaçari Industrial Complex (BA), the new factory, in its first phase, will have a production capacity of 10 thousand tons/year of green hydrogen and 60 thousand tons/year of green ammonia, aimed at the domestic market. In the second phase of the project, scheduled to go into operation by 2025, the company is expected to quadruple the production of green hydrogen and ammonia.

About Unigel

Founded in 1966, Unigel is strategically located in Brazil, in the states of Bahia, Sergipe and São Paulo. It is a leader in styrenics, acrylics and nitrogen fertilizers, consolidating itself as one of the largest chemical companies in Latin America and the largest manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers in the country.

Present in people's daily lives, Unigel provides essential inputs for the manufacture of final products in home appliances and electronics, automotive, paints and coatings, civil construction, pulp and paper, packaging, health and beauty, textile, mining and agriculture markets. The company also carries out the first initiative for the production and distribution of hydrogen and green ammonia in Brazil. With an investment of $120 million, the new plant will be the largest in Brazil when it opens in late 2023.

