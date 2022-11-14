SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV).

If you are a shareholder of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct.

