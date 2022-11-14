LOCAL CITIZENS SEND SOS TO SAVE HISTORIC BEECHWOOD HALL

Pre-Civil War Home Once Owned by Legend Hank Williams, Sr. and Superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in Peril

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save Beechwood Hall Organization: A group of concerned Franklin, Tenn. citizens has united in a grassroots movement to save Beechwood Hall, one of the most significant historic homes in Tennessee. Beechwood Hall, now in imminent danger of being destroyed, was built in 1856 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Franklin, Tennessee's Historic Beechwood Hall, once owned by country music legend Hank Williams, Sr., now in peril. (PRNewswire)

Beechwood Hall, historic home once owned by legend Hank Williams, Sr. , in peril of being destroyed. Savebeechwood.org

The alliance of preservationists formed quickly after seeing "before and after" images of the iconic home, with demolition already in progress. In addition to the Pre-Civil War significance of Beechwood Hall, the home also holds important Tennessee and American music history, having once been owned by country music legend Hank Williams, Sr. and country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Franklin, Tenn. is known nationally and internationally as a community with rich American history, including Carnton and Carter House, and the Civil War Battle of Franklin Battlefields.

The group that has formed to deal with this crisis, includes support from American Picker star Mike Wolfe and veteran historic preservationist Mary Pearce, former head of the county's Heritage Foundation.

About Beechwood Hall

Beechwood Hall was completed in 1856 by H.G.W. Mayberry and his wife. Contractors Byron and Jasper Lillie, who also built Old Town, another historic property in Williamson County, built Beechwood Hall, which withstood the Civil War.

In 1951, Hank Williams Sr. purchased the property. It was later owned by country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The home is a combination of Greek Revival and Italianate architecture with features such as floor-to-ceiling windows and a grand, open foyer displaying a freestanding spiral walnut staircase, according to the home's historical marker, erected by the Williamson County Historical Society.

Breathtaking floating stairway in historic Beechwood Hall now being demolished. (PRNewswire)

Historic Beechwood Hall in Franklin, Tennessee is in grave danger. A group of concerned citizens have rallied to try and save the iconic structure. (PRNewswire)

Heartbreaking site of historic home's stairway being destroyed. (PRNewswire)

