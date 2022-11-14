GO2 for Lung Cancer Honors Champions of the Lung Cancer Community at Simply the Best XVII Gala

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) honored leadership in lung cancer research and treatment, as well as dedicated caregiving, at its Simply the Best XVII Gala held in San Francisco on November 12.

"We are so grateful to all those who bravely work day in and day out to improve outcomes and bring hope and health to people with lung cancer," said Bonnie J. Addario, GO2 co-founder and board chair. "It's our honor to know them and recognize their invaluable contributions to the lung cancer community."

The Dr. Fred Marcus Simply the Best Award – Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo was honored with this award for their commitment to advancing lung cancer oncology discovery to meet the needs of all patients. Daiichi Sankyo is working to develop new and expand existing medicines through their antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology to create targeted therapies for people living with non-small cell lung cancer and small-cell lung cancer.

Asclepios Award – Christine Lovly , MD, PhD

Named for the ancient Greek hero of medicine and healing, GO2's Asclepios Award was presented to Christine Lovly, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology-Oncology, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Dr. Lovly's work is focused on understanding and developing improved therapeutic strategies for specific clinically relevant molecular subsets of lung cancer, with a particular focus on mechanisms of sensitivity and resistance to agents used in clinical practice.

Dr. Lovly is an active member in the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). She is also an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and a member of the Editorial Board for Cancer Discovery and JCO Precision Oncology. She also serves as chair of GO2 for Lung Cancer's Scientific Leadership Board.

"I'm so honored to be recognized by GO2 for Lung Cancer for my work to bring targeted, personalized and more effective treatments to lung cancer patients," said Dr. Lovly. "Working together with GO2 and so many amazing researchers and physicians, we will never stop striving to improve and extend the lives of patients and someday, discover a cure for lung cancer."

Wind Beneath My Wings Caregiver Awards

GO2 receives nominations for the caregiver award from patients, family, and friends who wish to honor the compassionate people who go above and beyond the call of duty to care for loved ones facing lung cancer. This year, the recipients included:

Kyle Appleford : Kyle cares for Jenny, his 35-year-old wife and mother of their two small children. Since Jenny was diagnosed two years ago, Kyle has lovingly attended to his wife's overall well-being – body, soul and mind – all while providing nurturing care for their children. Kyle was nominated by Jenny's best friend Melanie Roy and her cousin Stacey Vanderpool .

Emily Huff : Emily cares for her husband Stephen, who was diagnosed with lung cancer just months before their wedding five years ago. Stephen nominated Emily for this award, noting her constant and unwavering support and describing her as an "amazing wife, incredible mama, best friend and a lifesaver."

"The tireless work and dedication of researchers and caregivers in their mission to improve the lives of people living with lung cancer is endlessly astounding and inspiring," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president and CEO of GO2. "We are so pleased to honor the people who are, indeed, simply the best."

About GO2 for Lung Cancer

GO2 for Lung Cancer is leading the charge to confront lung cancer – and we're taking it on relentlessly from every front, every day. Founded by patients and survivors, we're the go-to for one-on-one assistance, supportive connections, treatment information, and finding the best care in our local communities. We're the place to go to learn about the latest research and special initiatives that increase survivorship – especially for our most vulnerable and underserved. We're the source for improving health policies and leading public awareness to shift this disease from one of stigma to one of hope. Learn more at go2.org.

