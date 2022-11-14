Andrew Knox Joins Pennybacker Capital Management as Head of Capital Formation

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC (Pennybacker), a leading real assets investment manager, has hired Andrew Knox as head of capital formation.

Before joining Pennybacker, Knox was senior vice president and head of capital formation and client service for Stockbridge Capital Group's core and value platform, where he worked for 10 years. Knox has more than 15 years of real estate experience across capital formation, client service, acquisitions, and brokerage. Before Stockbridge, Knox was an acquisitions associate for Preferred Real Estate Funds and started his career at Ackerman & Company, a Southeastern regional real estate brokerage firm.

"We continue to build a highly differentiated investment firm across the spectrum of real assets," said Tim Berry, founder and CEO of Pennybacker. "We are delighted to bring on Andrew to lead the distribution of our investment solutions to a broader set of partners globally. What really stands out about Andrew is his track record of building strong relationships, not only through his results, but also the trust he earned by having the client's best interest at heart. Most importantly, he is a perfect cultural fit for our team and clients."

Pennybacker Capital Management is a leading real assets investment manager with offices in Austin, New York, Denver, and Charlotte. The firm pursues relative value, evergreen, and critical infrastructure strategies within a broad spectrum of real asset classes, across the entire capital structure. Pennybacker has a proven 16+ year track record, having invested in and/or operated more than $6.9 billion of real estate value throughout the United States. The firm has sponsored seven discretionary relative value real estate private equity funds, two real estate tactical credit funds, nine syndicated investments, and two co-investments. For more information, visit https://www.pennybackercap.com.

