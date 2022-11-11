VINFAST RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW WITH 4 EV MODELS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announced its participation in Los Angeles Auto Show 2022 (LA Auto Show 2022) from November 17 - 28, 2022, and will be showcasing its four EV models in the B-C-D-E segments. For the first time, customers in California will be able to ride along in the VF 8, directly experience the integrated smart technology and the detailed designs of two models, the VF 6 and VF 7.

At the LA Auto Show, VinFast will display four all-electric SUV models, the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 which represent the most popular segments B-C-D-E accordingly. For the first time, U.S customers will experience the interior and exterior design details of the VF 6 and VF 7 models crafted by Torino Design.

VinFast's vehicles will be displayed at the center of the Los Angeles Convention Center's South Hall, in booth S-216. The booth employs streamlined and modern designs with VinFast signature white and blue branding accents.

In addition to the exhibition, for the first time, customers in California will also be able to experience a VF 8 ride-along at the test track area at the LA Auto Show. The activity affirms VinFast's rapid development of the VF 8 production vehicle from when it debuted as a show car at the LA Auto Show in 2021.

Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Chairwoman said: "Returning to the LAAS 2022 one year after revealing our EV brand, we want to show global audiences that the future of mobility is about to become a reality, and VF 8 vehicles are about to be delivered to customers all over the world. With four electric SUVs across all segments, flexible sales policies – with batteries included or with a battery subscription – VinFast offers diverse options to consumers, helping them easily access high-quality electric vehicles, reasonable prices and excellent service to move toward a greener and more sustainable future."

"We have been watching VinFast's development since its launch at LA Auto Show 2021 and are very excited about what VinFast will bring to this year's exhibition. Their commitment to the consumer experience paired with their support of electric vehicles is highlighted throughout their company. We are proud to accompany VinFast on their global electrification journey, promoting consumers to adopt and use electric vehicles towards a greener and more sustainable future." said Ms. Lisa Kaz, Owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show shared.

A year after revealing the global EV brand, VinFast has received the support of customers around the world with more than 65,000 reservations for the VF 8 and VF 9 to date. From September 2022, VinFast began delivering VF 8 vehicles to customers in Vietnam and is about to ship thousands of vehicles to international markets which are anticipated to arrive by the end of this year.

At the LA Auto Show 2022, along with a vehicle exhibition and ride-along experience, VinFast will host a reception for the media attended following the press conference on November 17 and will host Vietnamese culture and cuisine activities on Lotus Day, November 19. In addition, customers can enjoy Vietnamese coffee and branded gifts on public event days.

VinFast's booth will be open to the public from November 18 – 28, 2022, S-216, South Hall, Los Angeles Convention Center, California.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

