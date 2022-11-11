Sartorius successfully places Schuldschein loans with a volume of 650 million euros

Volume increased from 300 million euros to 650 million euros

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a challenging market environment, the life science group Sartorius successfully placed Schuldschein loans with a volume of 650 million euros. In view of high demand, the targeted minimum volume of 300 million euros was significantly exceeded. The transaction comprises maturities of 3, 5, 7, 10, and 13 years. "The success of the placement demonstrates investors' confidence in Sartorius," said Rainer Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer of Sartorius.



The transaction was arranged by BNP Paribas and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). As planned, the funds will be used in particular to refinance the acquisition of Albumedix, which was completed at the end of September 2022.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2019, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros. At the end of 2021, more than 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Philipp Grontzki

Head of External Communications

+49 (0)551.308.5581

philipp.grontzki@sartorius.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472792/Sartorius_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Sartorius AG