OLO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Olo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased shares of Olo's Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 28, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Olo Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law