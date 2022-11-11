Great White Expands Los Angeles Footprint to Third Location in West Hollywood

The latest addition to the brand's growing portfolio, Great White - Melrose offers Angelenos and visitors alike a familiar experience within a fresh and inspiring setting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great White Partners announces today the official opening of its third location in Los Angeles. Located on Melrose Avenue in the heart of West Hollywood, Great White - Melrose is the latest in the Los Angeles-based, Australian-owned brand's growing portfolio of all-day cafes and lifestyle destinations offering a unmistakably curated blend of food & beverage, art, architecture, design, music and beyond.

As with the Great White flagship in Venice Beach and second location in Larchmont Village, Great White - Melrose's menu, helmed by Chilean chef Juan Ferreiro (formerly of Per Se), is inspired by a blend of coastal cultures with a focus on fresh, local, seasonal, accessible fare that is simple and allows its ingredients to shine. A mix of old favorites and new additions, the food menu will see classic offerings such as juices and smoothies, bowls, salads, a range of wood-fired pizzas, along with new items (which will soon be available across all Great White locations) including:

CITRUS & BURRATA

pistachios, winter citrus, smoked oil, sourdough

MUSHROOM FRIES

chili aioli, lemon zest, thai basil

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

puffed grains, chili sauce, scallions, cilantro

CRISPY FISH

roasted broccolini, marinated radish, brown butter

WILD ARUGULA PESTO PASTA

whipped goat cheese, tomato chili jam, breadcrumbs

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

wood-fired pita, roasted cauliflower, raisins, labneh

STEAK & MUSHROOM FRIES

bok choy, spicy butter sauce

The brand's celebrated natural wine program, headed up by Andy Miller (formerly of Tabula Rasa) also mimics their approach to food, delivering fun, bright and crushable wines made by small and independent producers, where the stories are as important as the grapes. Guests can expect varietals in the form of a "pet nat" by delinquent winemakers from South Australia, a Glou-Glou style chilled red, made by a mother and son in Lorraine, France or their own skin contact 'The Horse With No Name' in partnership with the duo behind Northern California-based Deux Punx and with artwork by local LA-based artist Randy Perez - all rotating on a weekly basis.

"Great White was born out of what we perceived to be a gap in the market for an all-day, fast-casual cafe that we knew at home in Australia," said Sam Trude, Co-Founder of Great White Partners. "Our West Hollywood location is an extension of what we've found to be a successful formula that considers all of the necessary elements for an unforgettable dining experience - interesting art, design, architecture, music, and a variety of options as it pertains to both food and beverage that feature the best ingredients and an ever growing list of talented makers."

Partnering with Los Angeles-based architect Natalie Kazanjian to set the tone, the new, 5,000-square-foot space (that exists on the site of a former laundromat) embodies the brand's signature European-inspired aesthetic with plastered walls, soft woods, clay wall lights and zellige tiles. The eye-catching pink exterior facade is color-matched directly to one of the co-founder's childhood home in Australia. The interior dining room is anchored by a striking Portuguese limestone bar and large woven pendants from Pakistan. Custom doors open up onto the expansive outdoor patio with twin fireplaces and reclaimed cobblestone flooring from Germany. A large-scale painting - "Forgotten Planet Awakens'' - by Berlin-based artist Danny Gretscher adorns the main wall and acts as a focal point of the dining room.

The latest location also boasts an outdoor private dining room for up to 12 guests, a distinct space to host intimate dinners and events, with the purposeful, laid back hospitality that Great White has become known for.

"I have always enjoyed this part of West Hollywood, which seems to seamlessly connect all of the different worlds within it such as entertainment, nightlife, tourism, etc.," said Sam Cooper, Co-Founder of Great White Partners. "What underpins all of it is the community. We look for a strong sense of community in every space we enter. There is a real energy about this space and the surrounding area and we are excited to tap into that with Great White - Melrose".

Further highlighting the brand's dedication to an immersive, all-encompassing experience for its guests, Great White - Melrose will mark the incorporation of high efficiency, low powered speakers Ojas. With a mission to bring realistic, natural sound to the masses, the high-end audio equipment will be featured across all Great White locations in the coming months, streaming the brand's highly sought after playlists, specially curated by Music Director and DJ Max Van Ville.

Great White - Melrose is located at 8917 Melrose Avenue (between Almont and La Peer) and open between the hours of 8am - 10pm starting Friday, November 11th, 2022. Reservations can be made online now via Resy .

About Great White

Great White is a casual, coastal Californian all-day café located steps from Venice Beach, on the bustling Larchmont Boulevard in Larchmont Village, and now, on the iconic Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Co-founded by restaurateurs Sam Trude and Sam Cooper in 2017, the concept blends a combination of laid-back Australian Café culture with the West Coast Californian lifestyle.

