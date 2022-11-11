AVOCADO GREEN TEAMS UP WITH DISNEY TO PROMOTE NEW FILM "STRANGE WORLD"

Ad campaign highlights the natural elements fundamental to Avocado's products — and the new film.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Avocado announced a collaboration with Disney, celebrating the upcoming big-screen adventure "Strange World." In the film, a family ventures to a strange world, where they navigate the uncharted, treacherous land, gaining an appreciation for it—and each other.

Avocado products share that appreciation for the world around us. Avocado Green crafts certified organic and eco-luxury mattresses, bedding, sleepwear, and sustainable wood furniture, all made with natural, renewable materials like latex, wool, cotton, and wood. They've teamed up with Disney to promote sustainability.

Opening in U.S. theaters on Nov. 23, Walt Disney Animation Studios' original action-packed tale "Strange World" features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. The characters are a perfect fit for Avocado, who believes protecting the places we love is essential — especially for our family.

"At Avocado, we believe in a better today and a better tomorrow," said Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "So we're taking the family on an adventure to a strange world, where we all embrace the wonders of nature — and make the planet a better place."

Avocado designs its products to be safer — and greener — for the whole family. While many bedding and furniture pieces contain harmful chemicals and unethically sourced materials, Avocado crafts their certified organic products to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

ABOUT THE MOVIE

Walt Disney Animation Studios' original action-packed adventure "Strange World" introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, who find themselves in a strange world alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. Helmed by director Don Hall (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon") and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer "Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Tangled"), "Strange World" releases November 23, 2022.

CONTACT:

Jessica Hann

jessica@avocadomattress.com

View original content:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress