Relaymed Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification validates Relaymed is committed to managing cybersecurity risk and protecting sensitive information

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaymed, a leading provider of point of care lab middleware, today announced the Relaymed platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Relaymed platform is appropriately managing risk through key information security controls and good cybersecurity hygiene. With this achievement, Relaymed joins an exclusive group of organizations that have earned HITRUST i1 Certification. Through alignment with and incorporation of best practices, and by leveraging the latest threat intelligence to maintain applicability with information security risks and emerging cyber threats, the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Validated Assessment with Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"In today's environment, it's imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats," said Neil Farish, CEO at Relaymed. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for cybersecurity and data protection by achieving HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Relaymed's HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

About Relaymed

Relaymed seamlessly connects POC testing devices to EHRs and automatically matches results to orders. As the first POC middleware built for outside the hospital, Relaymed will provide accurate, immediate data entry to eliminate dangerous errors, create time savings for your staff, and cost savings for your practice. Relaymed connects to over 75 leading devices with straightforward pricing, simple setup and unlimited connections.

