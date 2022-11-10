Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service Area in Maryland

Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires independent dealer Invisible Fence of Montgomery County in an expansion effort to support more pet owners.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, a pioneer in the pet containment industry, announce they are expanding their direct service area in Maryland. This will be the company's third time expanding in the state of Maryland in the last year and a half.

Invisible Fence of Montgomery County has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1996, where they have served more than 10,000 customers. They will be joining forces and merging with the local dealership, Invisible Fence of Maryland. They will continue servicing pet owners and their four-legged family members in Montgomery County.

"The team from Montgomery County is not only dedicated, but also passionate about changing the way people live with their pets and they work hard to ensure pet safety in their local community. This fits perfectly with our company as our mission is to keep dogs and cats safe at home. We're thrilled to give them the support needed to continue these efforts." said Ed Hoyt, Vice President, and General Manager of Invisible Fence.

Invisible Fence of Montgomery County is Radio System Corporation's 32nd acquisition in 25 months. The company recently expanded into Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, now having a footprint that covers over 240 communities across the U.S. and Canada.

"We're eager to expand our direct services into the Maryland area again. We know the customers in this area have come to expect a high-level of attention, and we're excited to deliver that. We're also thrilled to be able to extend customer service hours and provide new and innovative solutions." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training, and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs. Invisible Fence of Maryland will continue to champion pet welfare in the local communities through local animal shelter donations, adoption events, and the Project Breathe™ Program.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Maryland on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

