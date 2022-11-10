Five Iron Golf Announces Second International Location in Asia

The new venue in India will continue the Company's mission to modernize golf across the globe

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf, the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, announces new partnership with HOCHE PARTNERS GROUP of COMPANIES in Luxembourg's newest subsidiary, Hoche Partners Golf Studios Private Limited, and shopping mall owner, the DS Group, to open a state-of-the-art facility inside the Grand Venice Mall in the National Capital Region of Greater Noida, Delhi. The Grand Venice Mall was recently voted 'Best Entertainment Destination - Shopping Mall' by Today's Traveler.

The new Five Iron Golf India is slated to open in March 2023 and marks the second international location after a location opened in Singapore in 2021. It will offer seven cutting-edge TrackMan simulators, allowing guests to practice and play like the pros with instant video analysis and virtual rounds on over one hundred of the world's greatest courses. The space will also feature the company's signature "urban art" design aesthetic, flexible event areas, and a full bar and restaurant.

"We see the growing popularity of golf reaching the masses in places like India, where the general population has little or no access to golf courses or golf as a recreational activity," said Gregg Hayden, Partner of Hoche Partners Golf Studios Private Limited. "Five Iron Golf India will change this by providing a fun, social setting in which to play golf indoors, while enjoying food and drinks with family, dates, co-workers, friends, and/or your friendly competitor."

"We are proud of the efforts we have undertaken to grow our brand globally, a goal that is accelerated by identifying and partnering with savvy operators like Hoche Partners, who share our belief in the importance of bringing a high quality golf and entertainment experience to new audiences," added Morgan Dunnan, Vice President of Strategy at Five Iron Golf. "Being on the forefront of developing a new, diverse and inclusive golf culture in India is too exciting an opportunity to pass up."

