Available from today, the line includes optimistic colors, upscale designs and modern touches on timeless styles

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big news for parents everywhere! Today, Delta Children announced the launch of the first-ever babyGap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear collection in the U.S., in a deal facilitated by Gap's licensing agency, IMG. The new line, which is available now on gap.com, deltachildren.com and amazon.com, includes cribs and crib mattresses with accompanying crib bedding, as well as recliners, strollers, bassinets and swaddles, with more categories coming soon. Delivering Gap's signature modern American style, this partnership provides timeless products for all stages of our customers' lives.

Delta Children Partners with Gap to Launch a New Category of Baby & Kids’ Products for the Next Generation (PRNewswire)

The partnership between Delta Children and Gap leverages the strengths of both brands, harnessing Delta's expertise with over 50 years as a trusted children's furniture brand and Gap's strong credibility in the kids and baby apparel space. As the two companies enter the nursery furniture and baby gear categories for the first time together, they share a commitment to delivering high-quality, elevated and versatile products to parents across the country.

The nursery collection consists of key pieces including cribs, dressers, and a recliner. Featuring both classic and trending colors, the collection incorporates everything today's parents are looking for in their nursery – safe, stylish and functional furniture pieces that will grow with their children. This collection also includes two crib mattresses – including a deluxe mattress made with plant-based soy foam – perfect to ensure a peaceful and healthy night's sleep for the little ones.

Designed for a generation of parents always on-the-go, the collaboration also introduces baby gear products like strollers, wagons, bassinets and a play yard. The wide variety of options makes families' lives easier without compromising on style – and comes at a fantastic value.

Meanwhile, the Gap Kids furniture collection, to be launched in early 2023, consists of beds, table and chair sets, toy bins, kids' chairs and more. Featuring a variety of colors and made from high-quality materials, these products will bring style and functionality to toddlers' spaces.

"We are excited to work with a such an exemplary and iconic brand to produce stylish and well-made products for kids to grow up in," said Joseph Shamie, President of Delta Children. "Combining Gap's timeless style with our expansive expertise in the baby & kids' industry has allowed us to create a line of products that we know parents will love. Our new collection allows us to continue providing families with a diverse range of baby and kids products to meet their everchanging needs and evolving styles."

"We are excited to partner with Delta Children to introduce this new licensed category to our Baby Gap assortment," said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale. "This launch is an incredible opportunity to reach new addressable markets and connect more deeply with parents as they navigate early parenthood, furthering our commitment to growing Gap as a lifestyle brand that can deliver style for all stages in our customers' lives."

The collection is available starting today on gap.com, deltachildren.com, and amazon.com.

ABOUT DELTA CHILDREN

Delta Children was founded over 50 years ago around the idea of making safe, stylish and affordable children's products. Today, they're the largest family-owned company in the industry, and are trusted by millions of families worldwide. Delta Children designs a wide range of furniture products for the childhood years and beyond – providing babies and kids with safe places to sleep, play and explore. Along with their own branded collections of nursery furniture, kids' furniture, mattresses and baby gear, they are a proud licensor of Disney, Nickelodeon, Warner Brothers, Marvel, Sesame Street, Jeep, Simmons Kids, Beautyrest, Baby Gap and Serta products. Learn more about Delta Children at https://www.deltachildren.com/.

ABOUT GAP

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and khakis made through Washwell, Gap's water saving program that uses at least 20% less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods. Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes adult apparel and accessories, Gap Teen, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally, and also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and GapFactory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic brands.

ABOUT IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delta Children