CALDWELL COMPANIES' NEWEST 55+ COMMUNITY, CHAMBERS CREEK, CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN WILLIS, TEXAS

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell Communities is excited to host the grand opening of Chambers Creek, a '55 and better' community located in Willis, Texas. Featuring 3,000 intentionally designed homes upon completion, Chambers Creek is set to be one of the largest active-adult communities in Texas and offers a plethora of incredible amenities and robust social activities for an unparalleled lifestyle.

Centered around wellness, Chambers Creek promotes an active, healthy lifestyle through an extensive 20+ mile trail system, creative activities and diverse fitness programming. Amenities are intentionally designed to organically bring neighbors together and build relationships, for a more fulfilling community and lifestyle. Chambers Creek amenities include:

Tom Lehman . Playing off the natural beauty of the land, the course holes have been uniquely created to play as par 3s with multiple holes allowing each hole to also be enjoyed as a par 4 or 5, a first in golf. 9-hole championship golf course, designed by PGA pro. Playing off the natural beauty of the land, the course holes have been uniquely created to play as par 3s with multiple holes allowing each hole to also be enjoyed as a par 4 or 5, a first in golf.

An 18-hole putting course offers grandkids and golf rookies a relaxed, social atmosphere for informal play.

From a private onsite marina with direct access to Lake Conroe, residents can enjoy the convenience of boat slips, private docks, and direct access to one of Texas' largest and most loved lakes.

A two-acre vineyard with crimson cabernet grapes that serves as a charming setting for an alfresco dinner or a delightful backdrop for a special occasion.

One of the first communities in the U.S. specifically designed for electric vehicles including designated golf cart paths, specialized parking and homes equipped with garage charging. The community supports and encourages alternative means of transportation.

20+ miles of nature trails designed for hiking, biking or enjoying the great outdoors. Multiple trail surfaces allow for a unique walking experience while also serving as an integrated connection to many of the community's key destination spots, such as the marina and vineyard.

Outdoor recreational areas, including numerous pickleball and tennis courts, bocce ball, dog parks, open green spaces and a community garden.

A state-of-the-art wellness center and resort style pool (both soon to break ground) that overlook 30-mile views from the community hilltop.

A community thoughtfully designed and developed by Caldwell Communities with five award winning builders: Beazer Homes , Caldwell Homes, Coventry Homes, Del Webb and Partners in Building . Chambers Creek is one of the first active adult communities in the county to provide multiple builder options allowing the residents to have greater choice in design and styles of living.

A gated community that features a manned guard house at the entry allowing for controlled, monitored access and to welcome guests.

Proximity to top area medical facilities including Houston Methodist Medical Center, Memorial Hermann and St. Luke's Health.

"For 30 years, we've been committed to an unwavering mission of 'doing it right, right now.' Chambers Creek is a continuation of that mission as we invite residents who are 55 and better to come tour what we believe will be the finest active adult community in the state," said Fred Caldwell, CEO of Caldwell Companies. "Chambers Creek is by far the most beautiful land we've ever had the opportunity to develop. The amazing landforms and hardwoods coupled with years of planning has yielded what will be one of the most beautiful communities in the state. We are grateful for this opportunity to serve our neighbors and welcome active adults from across the country to the community."

At the Grand Opening Event on Saturday, November 12, visitors can get an exclusive first look at these amenities while enjoying live music, model homes and golf course tours, wine tastings, hot air balloon rides, a gardening workshop, guitar lessons and more! The event will last from 12-5 p.m. and is open to the public.

"Having played around the world as a longtime member of the PGA Tour, Chambers Creek is truly a one-of-a-kind development that offer incredible views, rolling hills for miles, and a setting that is extremely rare" says Tom Lehman. "We've created a unique golf course that features some of the most amazing holes in all of golf. I believe any level of golfer will feel challenged, yet still have fun playing the game. It's been an honor to partner with Caldwell Communities in creating an extraordinary golf course that will be the backdrop for residents to create memories for years to come."

Chambers Creek is now officially open for sales. To learn more about the community visit www.chamberscreektx.com.

ABOUT CALDWELL COMMUNITIES

Founded in 1990, Caldwell Companies is an award-winning development and investment firm that creates best-in-class residential and commercial communities across Texas. Caldwell is known for creating one of a kind, amenity-focused residential communities for every type of home buyer, from new families to active adults.

Caldwell Communities has been named Developer of the Year by Greater Houston Builder Associations for multiple years, named #2 for the Best Place to Work in Houston by HBJ, and has developed over 10 master planned communities. Some of the most notable residential communities include Mission Ranch, The Highlands, Towne Lake, Rock Creek, Willowcreek Ranch. Caldwell communities are crafted with exceptional attention to detail to foster recreational lifestyles and close-knit communities that enrich lives. experience the difference at CaldwellCommunities.com.

