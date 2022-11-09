SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, today has kicked off the 5G Summit and User Congress 2022 at Lake Maggiore in Stresa, Italy.

ZTE leads digital transformation at 5G Summit and User Congress 2022 (PRNewswire)

ZTE holds this 5G Summit and User Congress with the theme of "Inspire the Digital Transformation" from 8-9 November, 2022. Various thought leaders, industry partners, leading analysts from GSMA, Intel, CCS, IGF, 3GPP and Global Data, top-tier operators and many others join the event, and will share their key insights. The 2-day event has invited over 300 attendees from more than 70 companies, while over 50 guests will speak on 5G cases, successful ecosystem, digital transformation, B5G, and green sustainable topics.

"In the future, digital world and real world will interact with each other on a larger scale, breaking the dimensional space, and gradually evolving into a new era of deep and seamless connection," highlighted Mr. Xiao Ming, Senior Vice President of ZTE. "Every step we take today is to faithfully and firmly measure the real world, and to open up and reconstruct new boundaries of the virtual world."

Digital Transformation is no longer just a simple innovation, and it has become an intelligent connection of different services and industry verticals.

"One of the key missions of 5G in the coming years is to empower digital transformation across all sectors. Last year saw 5G expand commercially into vertical, already exploring economies of scale," said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. "However, to achieve these economies, industries need to explore many different application scenarios to move 5G from an optional to a must-have technology."

"If we want to build stronger businesses and communities, and achieve the sustainable development goals, we simply cannot afford to leave anyone behind. Mobile operators play a key role in the tech innovation ecosystem. Operators can mitigate the route-to-market challenges by providing the platform, customer relationship, and resources to drive their mobile innovation to scale," noted Lara Dewar, CMO of GSMA Ltd.

With all-scenarios, applications, and innovative connection technologies as the foundation, ZTE has integrated smart digitalization into all aspects of life, such as smart manufacturing, port, medicine, home, etc., and is also effectively providing underlying technologies to support the digital transformation of industries and society. Business models, technologies, and customer needs are changing at a break-neck pace. Therefore, a collaborative ecosystem helps telco industries not only survive but also thrive in such a demanding era. During the event, ZTE will be further showcasing its cutting-edge technologies and solutions, and launch the B5G Technology Whitepaper in partnership with GSMA.

The successful vertical case demonstration not only hammers on the reality in the 5G era but also demonstrates how the industry can monetize these applications and mass scale. Also, ZTE experts and leaders showcase the network's success in different regions across the globe. The launch of Mini 5GC depicts that ZTE products are the first in the market that have already been adopted by operators.

Moving forward, ZTE, with the commitment to its vision and mission, that is, "to enable connectivity and trust everywhere" and "to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future", will further boost digital transformation.

