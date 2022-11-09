These delicious cultured dairy drinks are not only lower in sugar and high in protein, but every bottle sold helps to feed someone in need [4]

TWO GOOD® EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO WITH THE DEBUT OF SMOOTHIES, AN ON-THE-GO DRINK WITH 3 GRAMS OF SUGAR These delicious cultured dairy drinks are not only lower in sugar and high in protein, but every bottle sold helps to feed someone in need [4]

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into the busy holiday season, TWO GOOD® is introducing a line of three new Smoothies – a convenient, on-the-go, cultured dairy drink made with real fruit puree and no artificial sweeteners.

TWO GOOD® expands its portfolio with the debut of Smoothies, an on-the-go drink with 3 grams of sugar (PRNewswire)

As people reach for their favorite snack in the dairy aisle, the top two considerations when selecting a product are lower sugar and high protein1.

With 80% less sugar than the average cultured dairy drink2, Two Good Smoothies are the first in its category to have 3 grams of sugar per 7 fluid-ounce bottle and are an excellent source of protein. To achieve lower sugar, Two Good uses ultra-filtered milk that removes most of the naturally occurring sugars from milk. It also utilizes live cultures for fermentation.

Available in three delicious flavors, Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana, and Peach, Two Good Smoothies have 10 grams of protein, 0 grams of added sugar* with no artificial sweeteners, 5 grams of carbs and are non-GMO Project Verified.

"As more consumers look for products in the yogurt drinks segment to meet their on-the-go lifestyle and lower sugar needs, we saw an opportunity to launch a new product to deliver on those growing needs," said Surbhi Martin, VP of Marketing, Greek Yogurt & Functional Wellness at Danone North America. "Since our launch as a brand, we've been proud to offer delicious products with significantly lower sugar, and we're excited to expand our portfolio and introduce our latest innovation, Two Good Smoothies, which offer consumers a portable and delicious cultured dairy drink with only 3 grams of sugar compared to the category average of 19 grams. 2"

Two Good Smoothies not only taste good, but they do good too. As 34 million Americans are facing food insecurity3, Two Good partners with two food rescue organizations, City Harvest of New York City, and We Don't Waste of Denver, Colorado, to help fight food insecurity and food waste.

With every purchase of Two Good4, including Smoothies, a donation is made to help keep good food from going to waste and get it to people that need it the most. To date, Two Good has donated over 40 million meals and counting!

Two Good Smoothies are available now in the yogurt aisle of select grocery stores and retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.89 per 7 fluid-ounce bottle.

For more information on Two Good, the full product portfolio and to see Two Good's collective impact first-hand, visit TwoGoodYogurt.com.

To keep up with the goodness on social, follow @TwoGoodYogurt on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.com.

*Not a low-calorie food

1 Kanter/Mintel (April 2022) Important Yogurt Attributes

2Two Good Smoothies have at least 80% less sugar (3g per 7 fluid-ounces) than average cultured dairy drinks (19g per 7 fluid-ounces). Two Good yogurt cups have 2g total sugar per 5.3 ounce vs. the average Greek Yogurt which has 10g total sugar per 5.3 ounce.

3USDA, Economic Research Service America (2021)

4For every unit sold, Two Good donates 1c to food rescue organizations dedicated to providing meals to those in need

About Two Good

Established in 2019, Two Good offers delicious yogurt and cultured dairy drink products that provide less sugar and more goodness. Created in response to the growing demand for yogurt products with less sugar, Two Good utilizes an innovative production process that results in 80% less sugar than average Greek yogurts and cultured dairy drink products2. But the goodness doesn't stop there. For every Two Good product you buy, Two Good partners with two food rescue organizations, City Harvest of New York City, and We Don't Waste of Denver, Colorado, to provide food to people who need it most4. For more information on Two Good, visit TwoGoodYogurt.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

Contact Information

Two Good

Ashlee Simpson

Zeno Group

Rachel Uniatowski

