Keystone Energy Services Orders A Fully Integrated Fleet Management Solution From Coencorp

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Keystone Energy Services (KES) LLC, a leading pipeline construction company primarily focused on the Permian Basin region, has placed an order for a fully integrated fleet management solution from Coencorp. KES previously managed its fleet maintenance, fleet fueling, and fleet telematics using three separate vendors. Integrating the information from each platform to gain efficiency and meaningful insights proved to be difficult. In addition, this arrangement meant dealing with three different companies for varying levels of support. The need to ensure the health and safety of KES personnel, to continuously enhance operational efficiency, and to implement the safest work practices for their clients necessitated the complete overhaul of the existing fleet management scheme.

Fleet Management Solutions (CNW Group/Coencorp) (PRNewswire)

After an extensive process of researching integrated fleet management solutions, KES awarded an order worth approximately CAD 200,000 for Coencorp's SM2-FUEL fully automated fleet fuel system, SM2-MAINTAIN maintenance management solution, SM2-LOCATE fleet telematics and real-time GPS asset tracking. KES also wanted a gate and building access control, so they added SM2-SECURE access control and time tracking for fleets.

Coencorp President, Mr. Ali Tavassoli, comments, "We are proud to be the sole provider of a fully integrated fleet management solution for Keystone Energy Services. What caught the eye of KES was the end-to-end integration that our fleet management system delivers. Keystone also required some customization to address their unique operating parameters and we can deliver that as well. We build the hardware and software in-house so we have the capacity to accommodate special operating demands. All of this is backed by our unparalleled fleet management support."

For over 31 years, Coencorp has developed a complete fleet management system that seamlessly combines software and hardware to integrate fuel management, maintenance and work order management, automatic vehicle location or AVL, telematics, asset tracking, and yard and building access control including employee time and attendance tracking.

The project will be installed and become operational in the coming months.

About Coencorp: Founded in 1991, Coencorp is a leading provider of automated fleet and fuel management solutions. Coencorp develops, manufactures, markets, and supports sophisticated hardware/software systems that efficiently manage fleets of 50 or more vehicles. Coencorp's mission is to improve its clients' bottom line by reducing their highest operating expenses, namely labor, fuel, and asset tracking & maintenance.

Coencorp systems are used globally in over 1000 sites, managing hundreds of thousands of vehicles in various sectors, including municipalities, public transit, national defense, oil & gas, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, private fleets, and automobile dealerships.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coencorp