Corvus Janitorial Systems Opens New Territorial Master Franchise in Knoxville, TN

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems ("Corvus"), a national franchisor of office cleaning and janitorial services, is pleased to announce expansion into the Knoxville, Tennessee market by an existing, multi-territory Master Franchisee, Mr. Chad Weaver and his team. Corvus of Knoxville will support local Franchise Owners in delivering high-quality office cleaning services to businesses and facilities in the Knoxville territory, leveraging Corvus' nationally recognized and time-tested brand and systems. "Chad Weaver and his team have been extraordinary partners to Corvus for over two decades," Corvus founder and co-CEO Justin Douglas remarked. "Chad has built a fantastic business and has cemented the purpose and values of the system at large. We're thrilled to see what his team does in Knoxville."

(PRNewsfoto/Corvus Janitorial Systems) (PRNewswire)

Chad Weaver, Master Franchise Owner since Corvus' inception in 2004, has partnered with long-time teammates Ryan Patrick, Clint Smith, and Wes Furnish to bring their expertise to Knoxville. "Collectively, this partnership carries over 50 years of experience and we're excited to further expand our partnership with an outstanding brand like Corvus. The process, support, and strategy Corvus delivers as a franchisor works; if it didn't, I wouldn't be investing more. With the office cleaning industry in high demand and interest in franchise ownership rising, there are plenty of opportunities to grow here." Mr. Weaver will add this territory to his portfolio after his recent purchase of the Corvus of Orlando Master Franchise in 2020, and his ownership and operation of the Raleigh-Durham, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Lexington markets for 18 years.

"Over the past two years, organizations have come to expect more out of their janitorial services. Our Franchise Owners have an important role in the economy - one of keeping businesses doors open. We will continue to differentiate ourselves with industry-leading cleaning protocols, top-notch training, and a fair and honest culture. We are beyond excited to venture into the Volunteer State," Weaver adds.

Meet Chad Weaver: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhcZGoShzU8

ABOUT CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS:



Founded in 2004, Corvus Janitorial Systems is a franchisor of office cleaning and janitorial services, which provide cleaning and disinfecting services on a recurring basis to commercial facilities through its nationwide network of owner-operated local franchisees. Presently, Corvus is marketing the Kansas City, Missouri and Dallas, Texas territories to third parties, and is otherwise not pursuing expansion through non-existing Master Franchisees. For more information, visit:

For information on Master Franchise opportunities in Missouri or Texas, email info@corvusjanitorial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corvus Janitorial Systems