THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM PRO BONO PROGRAM RECEIVES A GRANT FROM THE JOHN AND DARIA BARRY FOUNDATION

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium (TVC) is pleased to announce that the John and Daria Barry Foundation has awarded a three-year long grant to fund our Women Veterans Legal Assistance Program (WVLAP). WVLAP is the only national program that focuses exclusively on the unique legal needs and challenges of women veterans. Our program ensures that women veterans are represented by highly trained female volunteer attorneys, who are equipped to assist their clients in a culturally competent and trauma informed manner. With the generous support of the Barry Foundation, TVC will expand its scope in assisting women veterans, nationwide, with claims for VA disability compensation for conditions related to military sexual trauma (MST), and claims for women specific issues, such as reproductive health.

The Barry Foundation's commitment to TVC's work will honor the service of our women veterans.

There are currently over two million U.S. military female veterans, accounting for 15 percent of the veteran population. Historically, claims for service-connected disability and compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) based on MST have been disproportionately denied. In 2021, VA's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that more than half of MST-related claims were improperly processed, putting these women at increased risk for depression, substance abuse, PTSD, suicide, and homelessness. Women veterans are four times more likely to become homeless than their male counterparts and are the fastest-growing group in the homeless population.

The John and Daria Barry Foundation is committed to improving opportunities for underserved communities, with a focus on veterans, education, and the environment. John and Daria Barry's commitment to TVC's work will honor the service of our women veterans and cast a spotlight on the unique legal needs they face.

"This generous grant will allow us to increase our reach and impact by adding additional staff to assist with outreach, training & education, and support of the legal advice and Referral clinic. The three-year funding allows for continuity of the program and quality of service. We're very grateful to Morgan Barry, Esq., a member of TVC's National Volunteer Corps and an Associate at Blank Rome, for bringing our mission to the attention of the Barry Foundation," Stephen Jordon, TVC Executive Director.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is a leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services for veterans in need.

