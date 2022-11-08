"LIDMA Vision Award" Presented to Denis Clifford, Senior Vice President & Chief Distribution Officer at SBLI

– Award Recognizes Individuals and Organizations That Support the Expansion of the Direct Response Channel of the Life Insurance Industry –

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) awarded Denis Clifford, Senior Vice President & Chief Distribution Officer at the Savings Bank Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, the 2022 LIDMA Vision Award. The presentation took place at LIDMA's 19th Annual Fall Meeting & Showcase in Manhattan Beach, CA.

My favorite observation about Denis is "he makes insurance fun," said Jan Pinney , immediate past president of LIDMA

The LIDMA Vision Award recognizes people and organizations that make substantial contributions to the advancement of the direct response segment of the life insurance industry. It is the highest honor that LIDMA can bestow on an individual or organization.

"Denis Clifford and his team at SBLI are pioneers in online insurance," said Jan Pinney, immediate past president of LIDMA and 2021 Vision Award recipient. "Sixteen years ago, Denis and SBLI were among the first to use electronic policy delivery technology in the complicated insurance buying process, which today has been adopted by every major player in the direct to consumer space. Over the years Denis contributed to the LIDMA Board through his innovative ideas and by leading cutting edge panels to discuss new advances in thought and process. My favorite observation about Denis is "he makes insurance fun." It was an honor to present him the 2022 LIDMA Vision Award."

The LIDMA Vision Award winner is selected based upon several criteria:

Innovation : Specifically in improving the process of how life insurance is delivered to middle America

Dedication : To LIDMA and the mission to distribute more life insurance, enhance industry profitability and protect more American families

Integrity: To combine a keen business sense with care for other people, kindness, and a passion for the benefits of life insurance

According to Clifford, "I'm so appreciative of this recognition. The LIDMA Board along with the past recipients of this award exemplify the very best attributes of our industry in addition to being leaders in forward thinking and transparent collaboration. I am honored to be this year's recipient and look forward to continuing to participate in the continued growth and relevance of this association."

About LIDMA

LIDMA is the premiere association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, or if you would like to become a member, please visit www.lidma.org.

