FNF Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of $289 million, or $1.05 per diluted share (per share), compared to $732 million, or $2.57 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 includes $42 million of net favorable mark-to-market effects and $48 million of other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 included $224 million of one-time favorable adjustment from an actuarial system conversion, $130 million of net unfavorable mark-to-market effects and $25 million of other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the third quarter of $295 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to $663 million, or $2.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, the Title segment contributed $298 million, F&G contributed $12 million and the Corporate segment had an adjusted net loss of $15 million. For the third quarter of 2021, the Title segment contributed $521 million, F&G contributed $160 million and the Corporate segment had an adjusted net loss of $18 million. The decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily a result of Title's considerable decline in refinance volume, representing trough level activity, and moderating residential purchase volume; partially offset by higher average fee per file and healthy volume of commercial orders closed, and lower earnings from F&G driven by a new reporting presentation for alternatives investment portfolio mark-to-market.

Effective this quarter, presentations of adjusted net earnings for F&G will no longer include the alternative investment yield adjustment to normalize alternative investment portfolio returns. Prior periods are presented on a comparable basis to reflect the new definition of adjusted net earnings. Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G for further explanation and "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for a comparison of adjusted net earnings under the former and new definition.

Company Highlights

Solid Title Revenue despite challenging environment: For the Title segment, total revenue of $2.3 billion , compared with $2.9 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $2.3 billion , compared with $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021

Strong sales for F&G continue : Total gross sales of $2.9 billion for the third quarter, a 7% decrease from third quarter 2021 and second quarter 2022; reflects record retail sales, partially offset by lower institutional sales which we expect to be lumpier and more opportunistic than in our retail channels

Partial spin-off of F&G remains on track: The previously announced transaction to distribute 15% ownership of F&G to FNF shareholders on a pro rata basis remains on track to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including that a Registration Statement on Form 10 filed by F&G with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is declared effective

Ample deployable capital supports shareholder value: FNF has repurchased 5.3 million shares for $205 million , at an average price of $38.74 per share, in the third quarter and paid common dividends at $0.44 per share for $120 million . On September 1, 2022 , FNF retired all of the $400 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes upon maturity. FNF ended the third quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company. As announced last week, the board of directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 per share, payable December 30, 2022 , to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022

William P. Foley, II, commented, "Our Title results for the third quarter moderated from the prior year's record performance as higher mortgage rates pressured title volumes across the industry. That said, our management team continued to deliver solid results having achieved total revenue of $3.2 billion while aggressively reducing expenses to protect FNF's margins in a more challenging environment. While rising rates are pressuring the housing sector, they are proving to be a tailwind to F&G's results as assets under management grew to $42 billion at September 30, 2022. Looking forward, we remain on track to dividend 15% of F&G to FNF shareholders over the coming weeks, which we believe will begin to unlock the significant value that Chris and his team have created over the last two years."

Mr. Foley concluded, "While the Federal Reserve continues on their aggressive interest rate tightening cycle to combat persistently high inflation, investors have become increasingly concerned that the risks of a recession are rising which has led to significant market volatility through the third quarter. During challenging environments such as these, I have always stressed the importance of maintaining a fortress like balance sheet with ample liquidity to take advantage of market dislocations. To that end, we paid off all of our $400 million Senior Notes which matured on September 1st leaving FNF with a debt to capitalization ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, of 23%. We also accelerated the pace of our share buyback having repurchased $205 million shares, as compared to $172 million in the second quarter. Year to date, we have returned $876 million of capital to our shareholders, through $511 million of shares repurchase and $365 million of common dividends, while ending the third quarter with $1.1 billion of cash and short-term liquid investments. We remain in a strong liquidity position and ready to capitalize on strategically aligned opportunities as they present themselves."

Summary Financial Results

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year to Date

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 2022

2021 Total revenue $ 3,207

$ 3,892 $ 9,003

$ 10,846 F&G total sales1 $ 2,873

$ 3,076 $ 8,535

$ 7,397 F&G assets under management1 $ 41,988

$ 34,665 $ 41,988

$ 34,665 Total assets $ 62,164

$ 58,506 $ 62,164

$ 58,506 Adjusted pre-tax title margin 17.1 %

21.7 % 17.7 %

21.5 % Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 289

$ 732 $ 1,068

$ 1,889 Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.05

$ 2.57 $ 3.83

$ 6.56 Adjusted net earnings1 $ 295

$ 663 $ 1,198

$ 1,790 Adjusted net earnings per share1 $ 1.07

$ 2.33 $ 4.29

$ 6.22 Total common shares outstanding 273

285 273

285

________________________________ 1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Segment Financial Results

Title

This segment consists of the operations of the Company's title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide core title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including loan sub-servicing, valuations, default services, and home warranty products.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "While mortgage rates have experienced one of the fastest increases ever, we continued to manage our business to react quickly to adjust to order volumes and have delivered adjusted pre-tax Title earnings of $400 million and an adjusted pre-tax margin of 17.1%. Strength in the commercial market where we delivered record revenue of $381 million for a third quarter helped to buffer declines in the residential purchase and refinance markets. Importantly, we believe refinance volumes are at or near trough levels while commercial volumes remain healthy though slowing. We remain confident in our ability to navigate the challenges of operating in a cyclical business and our strong balance sheet allows us to not only withstand periods of dislocation but take advantage of opportunities to build our Title business for the long term."

Total revenue of $2.3 billion , compared with $2.9 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2021

Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses , of $2.3 billion , a 24% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021

Purchase orders opened decreased 22% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed decreased 23% on a daily basis from the third quarter of 2021

Refinance orders opened decreased 75% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 76% on a daily basis from third quarter of 2021

Commercial orders opened decreased 18% and commercial orders closed decreased 12% from third quarter of 2021

Total fee per file of $3,621 for the third quarter, a 40% increase over third quarter of 2021

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Pre-tax title margin of 14.6% and industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.1% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 16.6% and 21.7%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021

Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations in Title for the third quarter of $335 million , compared with $486 million for the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the third quarter of $400 million compared with $669 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily a result of the considerable decline in refinance volume representing trough level activity and moderating residential purchase volume; partially offset by higher average fee per file and healthy volume of commercial orders closed

F&G

This segment consists of operations of FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary F&G, a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and funding agreement and pension risk transfer institutional clients.

Third Quarter 2022

Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G, commented, "F&G had another solid quarter. We generated total gross sales of $2.9 billion which, in turn, drove our assets under management to $42 billion. In the retail channels, we generated a record $2.3 billion of sales, up 45% from the prior year. In addition to increased demand from rising interest rates, our Retail sales volume reflects expanding relationships with new and existing distribution partners in the agent, bank and broker dealer channels while maintaining a disciplined approach to pricing. Momentum continues in our institutional channels as we placed over $0.6 billion in pension risk transfer transactions, including our first repeat transaction."

Regarding the recently announced transaction to distribute 15% ownership of F&G to FNF shareholders, Mr. Blunt said, "We are on track for a targeted closing in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and our board of directors has approved the initiation of a dividend program under which F&G intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on our common stock at an initial aggregate amount of approximately $100 million per year, commencing in early 2023. Overall, we are well positioned for future growth opportunities and view the transition to being a publicly traded company as a vote of confidence for our business."

Total gross sales of $2.9 billion for the third quarter, a decrease of 7% from the third quarter 2021 and second quarter 2022; reflects record retail sales, partially offset by lower institutional sales which we expect to be lumpier and more opportunistic than in our retail channels

Record Retail sales of $2.3 billion for the third quarter, a 45% increase over third quarter of 2021 and 1% increase over second quarter 2022; reflects execution of diversified growth strategy

Institutional sales of $620 million of pension risk transfer transactions, compared to $371 million of pension risk transfer transactions in the third quarter 2021. There were no funding agreement issuances in the current quarter, compared with $1.2 billion for the third quarter 2021

Average assets under management (AAUM) of $41.1 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 26% from $32.6 billion in the third quarter 2021, driven by net new business flows. Ending assets under management were $42.0 billion as of September 30, 2022

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for F&G of $115 million for the third quarter, compared to $230 million for the second quarter of 2022

Adjusted net earnings for F&G of $12 million for the third quarter, compared to $112 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Conference Call

We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss FNF's third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022, through November 16, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13730097. An expanded quarterly financial supplement providing F&G segment results is available on the FNF Investor Relations website.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

FNF-E

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2022







Direct title premiums

$ 688

$ 688

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

966

966

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,372

623

702

47 Total title and escrow

3,026

2,277

702

47

















Interest and investment income

411

62

340

9 Recognized gains and losses, net

(230)

(48)

(140)

(42) Total revenue

3,207

2,291

902

14

















Personnel costs

796

725

46

25 Agent commissions

747

747

—

— Other operating expenses

430

372

28

30 Benefits & other policy reserve changes

592

—

592

— Depreciation and amortization

131

38

87

6 Provision for title claim losses

74

74

—

— Interest expense

28

—

6

22 Total expenses

2,798

1,956

759

83

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 409

$ 335

$ 143

$ (69)

















Income tax expense (benefit)

115

93

28

(6) Earnings (loss) from equity investments

—

—

—

— Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

5

5

—

—

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 289

$ 237

$ 115

$ (63)

















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.06











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

—











EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.06





























EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.05











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

—











EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.05





























Weighted average shares - basic

273











Weighted average shares - diluted

275













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2022







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 289

$ 237

$ 115

$ (63)

















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

—

















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 289

$ 237

$ 115

$ (63)

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 409

$ 335

$ 143

$ (69)

















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

65

48

(25)

42 Indexed product related derivatives

(148)

—

(148)

— Purchase price amortization

26

17

5

4 Transaction costs

7

—

4

3 Amortization of actuarial intangibles

33

—

33

—

















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 392

$ 400

$ 12

$ (20)

















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (17)

$ 65

$ (131)

$ 49 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

1

(16)

28

(11) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)

—

—

(1) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

23

12

—

11 Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 6

$ 61

$ (103)

$ 48

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 295

$ 298

$ 12

$ (15)

















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.07













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2021







Direct title premiums

$ 896

$ 896

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

1,318

1,318

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,324

849

431

44 Total title and escrow

3,538

3,063

431

44

















Interest and investment income

508

27

481

— Recognized gains and losses, net

(154)

(169)

15

— Total revenue

3,892

2,921

927

44

















Personnel costs

894

838

32

24 Agent commissions

1,010

1,010

—

— Other operating expenses

498

451

22

25 Benefits & other policy reserve changes

185

—

185

— Depreciation and amortization

252

36

210

6 Provision for title claim losses

100

100

—

— Interest expense

27

—

6

21 Total expenses

2,966

2,435

455

76

















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 926

$ 486

$ 472

$ (32)

















Income tax expense (benefit)

213

126

96

(9) Earnings from equity investments

27

26

—

1 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(3)

—

(3)

— Non-controlling interests

5

4

—

1

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 732

$ 382

$ 373

$ (23)

















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.60











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ (0.01)











EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.59





























EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.58











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ (0.01)











EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.57





























Weighted average shares - basic

283











Weighted average shares - diluted

285













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2021







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 732

$ 382

$ 373

$ (23)

















Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ (3)

$ —

$ (3)

$ —

















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations, attributable to common shareholders

$ 735

$ 382

$ 376

$ (23)

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

926

486

472

(32)

















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

146

169

(23)

— Indexed product related derivatives

14

—

14

— Purchase price amortization

25

14

7

4 Transaction costs

3

—

1

2 Amortization of actuarial intangibles

12

—

12

— Other non-recurring items

(284)

—

(284)

—

















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 842

$ 669

$ 199

$ (26)

















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (84)

$ 183

$ (273)

$ 6 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

12

(44)

57

(1) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (72)

$ 139

$ (216)

$ 5

















Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders

$ 663

$ 521

$ 160

$ (18)

















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.33













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2022







Direct title premiums

$ 2,314

$ 2,314

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

3,268

3,268

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

3,444

1,994

1,364

86 Total title and escrow

9,026

7,576

1,364

86

















Interest and investment income

1,352

124

1,216

12 Recognized gains and losses, net

(1,375)

(472)

(863)

(40) Total revenue

9,003

7,228

1,717

58

















Personnel costs

2,458

2,322

110

26 Agent commissions

2,521

2,521

—

— Other operating expenses

1,329

1,178

77

74 Benefits & other policy reserve changes

382

—

382

— Depreciation and amortization

474

105

351

18 Provision for title claim losses

251

251

—

— Interest expense

89

—

23

66 Total expenses

7,504

6,377

943

184

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,499

$ 851

$ 774

$ (126)

















Income tax expense (benefit)

434

261

193

(20) Earnings (loss) from equity investments

16

16

—

— Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

13

14

—

(1)

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,068

$ 592

$ 581

$ (105)

















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 3.86











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

—











EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 3.86





























EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.83











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

—











EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.83





























Weighted average shares - basic

277











Weighted average shares - diluted

279













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2022







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,068

$ 592

$ 581

$ (105)

















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

—

















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,068

$ 592

$ 581

$ (105)

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,499

$ 851

$ 774

$ (126)

















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

493

472

(19)

40 Indexed product related derivatives

(566)

—

(566)

— Purchase price amortization

70

43

16

11 Transaction costs

4

—

8

(4) Amortization of actuarial intangibles

87

—

87

—

















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,587

$ 1,366

$ 300

$ (79)

















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 88

$ 515

$ (474)

$ 47 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(35)

(124)

100

(11) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

78

67

—

11 Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)

—

—

(1) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 130

$ 458

$ (374)

$ 46

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,198

$ 1,050

$ 207

$ (59)

















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 4.29













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)











F&G



Nine Months Ended

Consolidated

Title



Corporate and Other September 30, 2021







Direct title premiums

$ 2,546

$ 2,546

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

3,632

3,632

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

3,123

2,433

557

133 Total title and escrow

9,301

8,611

557

133

















Interest and investment income

1,424

83

1,341

— Recognized gains and losses, net

121

(258)

370

9 Total revenue

10,846

8,436

2,268

142

















Personnel costs

2,596

2,418

93

85 Agent commissions

2,787

2,787

—

— Other operating expenses

1,432

1,281

76

75 Benefits & other policy reserve changes

734

—

734

— Depreciation and amortization

540

103

419

18 Provision for title claim losses

278

278

—

— Interest expense

83

—

21

62 Total expenses

8,450

6,867

1,343

240

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2,396

$ 1,569

$ 925

$ (98)

















Income tax expense (benefit)

555

389

189

(23) Earnings from equity investments

54

48

—

6 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

8

—

8

— Non-controlling interests

14

13

—

1

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,889

$ 1,215

$ 744

$ (70)

















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 6.57











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 0.03











EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 6.60











EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 6.53











EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.03











EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 6.56





























Weighted average shares - basic

286











Weighted average shares - diluted

288













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,889

$ 1,215

$ 744

$ (70)

















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

8

—

8

—

















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,881

$ 1,215

$ 736

$ (70)

















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

2,396

1,569

925

(98)

















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

154

258

(95)

(9) Indexed product related derivatives

(167)

—

(167)

— Purchase price amortization

74

42

20

12 Transaction costs

13

—

5

8 Amortization of actuarial intangibles

110

—

110

— Other non-recurring items

(284)

—

(284)

—

















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 2,296

$ 1,869

$ 514

$ (87)

















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (100)

$ 300

$ (411)

$ 11 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

10

(72)

84

(2) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)

—

—

(1) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (91)

$ 228

$ (327)

$ 8

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,790

$ 1,443

$ 409

$ (62)

















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 6.22













FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 45,294



$ 47,135 Goodwill



4,609



4,539 Title plant



418



400 Total assets



62,164



60,690 Notes payable



2,693



3,096 Reserve for title claim losses



1,853



1,883 Secured trust deposits



1,043



934 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings



(3,186)



779 Non-controlling interests



87



43 Total equity and non-controlling interests



5,799



9,457 Total equity attributable to common shareholders



5,712



9,414

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021



September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Pre-tax earnings $ 335 $ 486



$ 851 $ 1,569 Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Recognized (gains) and losses, net 48 169



472 258 Purchase price amortization 17 14



43 42 Total non-GAAP adjustments 65 183



515 300 Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 400 $ 669



$ 1,366 $ 1,869 Adjusted pre-tax margin 17.1 % 21.7 %



17.7 % 21.5 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

363

443

522

536

688

695

770

728 Total opened orders per day*

5.7

6.9

8.6

8.5

10.8

10.9

12.6

11.6 Purchase % of opened orders

76 %

75 %

62 %

53 %

50 %

53 %

42 %

38 % Refinance % of opened orders

24 %

25 %

38 %

47 %

50 %

47 %

58 %

62 % Total closed orders*

278

348

380

477

527

568

597

617 Total closed orders per day*

4.3

5.4

6.2

7.6

8.2

8.9

9.8

9.8 Purchase % of closed orders

76 %

71 %

55 %

51 %

50 %

47 %

34 %

38 % Refinance % of closed orders

24 %

29 %

45 %

49 %

50 %

53 %

66 %

62 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 381

$ 436

$ 374

$ 546

$ 366

$ 347

$ 257

$ 322 Total commercial opened orders

54.8

64.2

66.1

64.5

66.8

69.4

62.2

57.0 Total commercial closed orders

35.2

39.7

37.4

46.1

40.1

42.3

34.8

39.5

































National commercial revenue

$ 191

$ 220

$ 196

$ 313

$ 183

$ 176

$ 127

$ 177 National commercial opened orders

22.1

26.7

27.5

26.0

27.7

27.4

23.4

21.4 National commercial closed orders

14.0

15.3

14.6

18.1

14.8

14.9

11.2

13.4

































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 3,621

$ 3,557

$ 2,891

$ 3,023

$ 2,581

$ 2,444

$ 1,944

$ 2,116 Residential fee per file

$ 2,697

$ 2,695

$ 2,188

$ 2,158

$ 2,097

$ 2,030

$ 1,644

$ 1,661 Total commercial fee per file

$ 10,800

$ 11,000

$ 10,000

$ 11,800

$ 9,100

$ 8,200

$ 7,400

$ 8,200 National commercial fee per file

$ 13,600

$ 14,400

$ 13,400

$ 17,300

$ 12,400

$ 11,800

$ 11,300

$ 13,200

































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

12,000

12,700

13,400

13,600

13,700

13,500

13,200

12,800

































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 65

$ 55

$ 54

$ 62

$ 55

$ 56

$ 46

$ 54

Title (continued)

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. MONTHLY TITLE ORDER STATISTICS







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) July 2022



119,000 76 %



92,000 75 % August 2022



132,000 76 %



98,000 75 % September 2022



112,000 76 %



88,000 76 %













Third Quarter 2022



363,000 76 %



278,000 76 %







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) July 2021



230,000 50 %



171,000 52 % August 2021



242,000 49 %



181,000 48 % September 2021



216,000 50 %



175,000 49 %













Third Quarter 2021



688,000 50 %



527,000 50 % * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

The table below reconciles net earnings attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021



September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 115

$ 373



$ 581

$ 744 Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax —

(3)



—

8 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareholders $ 115

$ 376



$ 581

$ 736 Non-GAAP adjustments(1):















Recognized (gains) and losses, net (25)

(23)



(19)

(95) Indexed product related derivatives (148)

14



(566)

(167) Purchase price amortization 5

7



16

20 Transaction costs 4

1



8

5 Amortization of actuarial intangibles 33

12



87

110 Other non-recurring items —

(284)



—

(284) Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 28

57



100

84 Adjusted net earnings attributable to common

shareholders(1) $ 12

$ 160



$ 207

$ 409

Adjusted net earnings for the third quarter of 2022 included a $10 million unrealized loss from alternative investments and $5 million of other net expense items. Alternative investments net investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $83 million

Adjusted net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 included a $108 million unrealized gain from alternative investments and $27 million of CLO redemption gains and other income. Alternative investments net investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $49 million

Adjusted net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a $66 million unrealized gain from alternative investments, $42 million income from actuarial assumption updates and other changes in reserves, and $20 million of CLO redemption gains and other income; partially offset by ($47) million income tax valuation allowance and other expense items. Alternative investments net investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $174 million

Adjusted net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included a $241 million unrealized gain from alternative investments, $36 million of CLO redemption gains and other income, $17 million income from net favorable mortality experience and other reserve changes, and $8 million income from actuarial intangibles unlocking. Alternative investments net investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $103 million

F&G (continued)

The tables below provide a comparison of adjusted net earnings by quarter per the new definition, which no longer includes the alternative investment yield adjustment to normalize alternative investment portfolio returns, versus results previously reported for the F&G segment in the 9 quarters subsequent to the acquisition by FNF on June 1, 2020:



Three Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 115

$ 230

$ 236



$ 121

$ 373 Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—



—

(3) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 115

$ 230

$ 236



$ 121

$ 376 Non-GAAP adjustments(1):



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net (25)

23

(17)



(14)

(23) Indexed product related derivatives (148)

(198)

(220)



21

14 Purchase price amortization 5

5

6



6

7 Transaction costs 4

4

—



—

1 Amortization of actuarial intangibles 33

17

37



13

12 Other non-recurring items —

—

—



—

(284) Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 28

31

41



(5)

57 Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 12

$ 112

$ 83



$ 142

$ 160





















Adjusted net earnings under previous definition $ 105

$ 128

$ 82



$ 90

$ 101 Difference in adjusted net earnings to amounts previously reported under old definition $ (93)

$ (16)

$ 1



$ 52

$ 59





Three Months Ended (Dollars in millions)

June 30, 2021

March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 82

$ 289



$ 137

$ 38 Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

6

5



(2)

(28) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 76

$ 284



$ 139

$ 66 Non-GAAP adjustments(1):

















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

9

(81)



(99)

(28) Indexed product related derivatives

67

(248)



46

19 Purchase price amortization

6

7



7

7 Transaction costs

2

2



4

10 Amortization of actuarial intangibles

12

86



38

6 Other non-recurring items

—

—



—

— Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(20)

47



(2)

(8) Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ 152

$ 97



$ 133

$ 72



















Adjusted net earnings under previous definition

$ 92

$ 78



$ 128

$ 74 Difference in adjusted net earnings to amounts previously reported under old definition

$ 60

$ 19



$ 5

$ (2)























F&G (continued)

The table below provides a summary of sales highlights.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021



September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Total annuity sales(1)

$ 2,217

$ 1,531



$ 5,853

$ 4,692 Indexed universal life sales(1)

$ 36

$ 24



$ 92

$ 59 Institutional sales(1)(2)

$ 620

$ 1,521



$ 2,590

$ 2,646 Total gross sales(1)

$ 2,873

$ 3,076



$ 8,535

$ 7,397

Footnotes:

Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information. Institutional sales include funding agreements (FABN/FHLB) and pension risk transfer.

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by the Company.

Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders (Adjusted Net Earnings)

Adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:

While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is calculated as the sum of:

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Sales

Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e. contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

