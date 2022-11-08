Covalon Launches New "CLABSI Conscious" Campaign to Help Children Heal Without Infections

Amongst a climbing Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infection ("CLABSI") rate across the United States, Covalon is releasing new digital resources focused on the role of technology to strengthen and reinforce infection prevention practices.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, is ramping up awareness about rising Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infection ("CLABSI") rates across the U.S. with new digital resources designed to bring the standard infection ratio for CLABSI down, specifically in pediatric patients.

Covalon is taking a stand against the significant rise in the standard infection ratio for CLABSI through a new "CLABSI Conscious" campaign geared to minimize human error, maintain safety consistency, and empower frontline healthcare teams with the technology they need to reduce CLABSIs in pediatric patients.

"The CDC has reported a 47% increase in CLABSIs in US hospitals and a 65% increase in infections in intensive care units," says Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon. "Sick children don't deserve a CLABSI. While healthcare providers continue to deal with unprecedented challenges, there are effective and practical solutions at our fingertips to help all patients, especially children to heal with their best chance for recovery and comfort."

Covalon's new campaign focuses on the role that CLABSI-conscious technology can play in maintaining safety consistency across healthcare sites, teams, and procedures. The list of CLABSI prevention practices at most hospitals is long, including highly specialized sterilization protocols, hand hygiene mandates, training toolkits, and more, but the role that advanced technology plays is often overlooked. CLABSI-conscious technology can help support CLABSI protocols by preventing human error, streamlining workflows, and protecting patients using innovative dual-antimicrobial infection prevention formulas like silver combined with chlorhexidine.

As part of the CLABSI Conscious campaign, Covalon:

Launched a brand new blog that provides resources for healthcare professionals, patients and care providers on the role technology plays in compassionate care, improving patient outcomes, and infection prevention

Twitter, Renewed its social media presence on LinkedIn Instagram , and Facebook with content that brings greater awareness to the social, emotional, and economic cost of infections, especially in vulnerable patients

Paula Lamagna, RN , Education Coordinator, Vascular Access Team, at Boston Children's Hospital to address climbing CLABSI rates in pediatric patients. Webinar registration details are below. Is hosting an expert-led webinar on November 9 in collaboration with, Education Coordinator, Vascular Access Team, at Boston Children's Hospital to address climbing CLABSI rates in pediatric patients. Webinar registration details are below.

Webinar Details

CLABSI Prevention: New Technology to Address Rising CLABIS Infection Rates in Pediatric Patients

Date: Thursday, November 10th at 1:00 pm EST, 10:00 am PST

Registration: Click here to register

Hashtag: #InfectionPrevention

"Healthcare leaders around the world are aware of the toll that frontline shortages, healthcare worker burnout, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken on the provision of healthcare and patient outcomes," says Brian Pedlar. "We are ramping up our resources, outreach, partnerships, and plans to help frontline teams save time, stop stressful setbacks from happening, and ultimately save lives."

