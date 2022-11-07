WILLOW BIOSCIENCES TO HOST INVESTOR PRESENTATION WEBCAST

CALGARY, AB AND MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent, and sustainable functional ingredients, today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, November 10th at 2:00 PM EST.

During the webcast, Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal, Willow's President and Chief Executive Officer and Troy Talkkari, Vice President of Corporate Development will provide a presentation that will cover key areas of Willow's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1576448&tp_key=c06ce0c9af

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, www.willowbio.com/#investors.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrown™ biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates and the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: development and commercial production of FutureGrownTM Astaxanthin; potential demand and market size in respect of Astaxanthin; the continued development of Willow's FutureGrown™ products, including the ability to obtain all requisite approvals or certifications; intellectual property protection; changing consumer sentiments; and the business plan of the Company generally, including commercial production of FutureGrownTM Astaxanthin. The company is also making forward looking statements with respect to the webcast, including the date and time, speakers and agenda, ability of participants to utilize the interactive Q&A portal, and the period of time during which an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website. When used in this news release, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company which include, but are not limited to: the success of Willow's strategic partnerships, including the development of future strategic partnerships; the financial strength of the Company; the ability of the Company to fund its business plan using cash on hand and existing resources; changes in the market and consumer demand for Willow's products, including FutureGrownTM Astaxanthin; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain applicable licences; the ability of the Company to obtain suitable manufacturing partners and other strategic relationships; and the successful implementation of Willow's commercialization and production strategy generally. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to: changes in the biotechnology industry generally; the success of the Company's research and development strategies; risks related to intellectual property, including infringement; failure to benefit from partnerships or successfully integrate acquisitions; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to laws, regulations, and government policies and the execution and impacts of these actions, initiatives and policies; import/export and research restrictions for cannabinoid-based operations; competition from other industry participants; adverse U.S., Canadian and global economic conditions; adverse global events and public-health crises, including the current COVID-19 outbreak; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Willow, which can be accessed either on Willow's website at www.willowbio.com or under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect management's expectations only as of the date hereof and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

