Theralink® Technologies Appoints Dr. Mattia Cremona as its Director of its Biopharma Laboratory

Seasoned Cancer Research Fellow with specialized interest in Reverse Phase Protein Array Technology to bolster Theralink's management team

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies, Inc. (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company with a novel phosphoprotein-based assay for breast cancer, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Mattia Cremona as its Director of its Biopharma Laboratory effective November 7, 2022.

Dr. Cremona is a molecular biologist, with a specialty in translation oncology research. During his career, he has worked in several research hospitals in Europe and the US, most recently as a Research Fellow at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), where he established the first Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) Platform. Dr. Cremona's research involves using proteomic high-throughput approaches to study the status of the proteins inside cancer cells and to highlight changes with normal cells that could explain why patients do not respond to therapy or develop resistance after an initial response. He has contributed articles to several leading peer-reviewed journals, including Cancer and The British Journal of Cancer. He has presented at many international conferences and his published research has been frequently cited. Dr. Cremona completed his PhD in Molecular Medicine at Universita' degli Studi di Milano in 2009.

Mick Ruxin, M.D., President & CEO of Theralink, commented, "Mattia is a world-renowned cancer researcher, with a track record of not only advancing proteome analysis, but also contributing significantly to leading peer-reviewed journals. He possesses highly specialized knowledge in Reverse Phase Protein Array Technology, which Theralink has licensed along with 9 patents from George Mason University and the NIH, making him especially valuable and critical to the Theralink team. Theralink has developed game-changing assays that help predict which FDA-approved or investigational drug is most effective in each cancer, and we look forward to welcoming Dr. Cremona's insights and expertise in this area."

Dr. Mattia Cremona stated, "Theralink is a pioneer in precision oncology, providing molecular insights for each unique patient on the likelihood that they will respond (or not respond) to a particular therapy. In this manner, the patient gets the right drug earlier in their cancer care journey- which of course may improve their quality of life and may reduce overall morbidity and mortality rates." Dr. Cremona continued, "I am very pleased to have the ability to contribute to this important work in an area I am so passionate about."

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. In addition to the Company's first assay for advanced breast cancer, Theralink is actively working on a second assay that is planned to be pan-tumor for solid tumors across multiple tumor types such as ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, liver, head and neck, colorectal, lung, prostate, among others. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View original content:

SOURCE Theralink Technologies