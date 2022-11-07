RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS

811 International Parkway, Suite 430

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 811 International Parkway, Suite 430.

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 469-312-2585 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Laura Yeatts earned a bachelor's degree in biology from East Central University and a doctor of physical therapy from Texas Woman's University. An orthopedic clinical specialist, Yeatts is certified in pelvic health and trigger point dry needling.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

