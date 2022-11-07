The Mark Mariani Scholarship for Entrepreneurs: Greenwich Businessman To Award Funding

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scholarship for Future Entrepreneurs by Greenwich Entrepreneur Mark Mariani provides funding for students aspiring to be entrepreneurs in the future. The scholarship is available for all university and college students studying on the road to becoming entrepreneurs. The scholarship is also open for high school students who will further their education and who have the intention to become entrepreneurs. The scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student based on an essay competition. A star student must participate in an essay writing competition that should not exceed 1000 words answering the question "Describe an area of business that has a major problem and how you could use a business idea to improve upon it in the future." The most deserving student will be awarded a total of $10,000 to put towards their education and tuition fee.

Mark Mariani, Greenwich entrepreneur, knows how the rising cost of higher education, especially for students studying to become entrepreneurs puts a strain on talented students and future entrepreneurs. He understands from first-hand experience how difficult the road to becoming an entrepreneur is. As much as many students would like to study and have a successful entrepreneurial career, not all of them can afford the funds needed to further their studies. For that reason, Mr. Mariani would like to reward the most deserving student with a scholarship award.

Mark Mariani, Greenwich Businessman, is not only an entrepreneur but also an artist. His designs are reflective of Nature's harmony, delicacy, and strength. At the age of twenty-one, Mark had already started his career journey. He Founded Mark Mariani, Inc, which was a home and landscape design firm. He used the firm to transfer his organizational and aesthetic skills to property development and home building. Mark has spent so many of his years in the entrepreneurial industry. Considering the success, he has enjoyed over the years, Mark would like to give back to the community by offering a scholarship fund to the most deserving student. All eligible students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship and stand a chance to earn money for their education and tuition fees. All interested students should head to Mark Mariani's official scholarship page for more details and instructions on how to apply for the scholarship.

View original content:

SOURCE Mark Mariani Scholarship