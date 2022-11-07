THE KESSLER COLLECTION LAUNCHES CONTEST WITH BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE TO DISCOVER NEXT GREAT ARTIST

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels, is holding a five-weeklong contest titled The Next Original to discover the next great artist. Today, a billboard inviting up-and-coming artists to submit their work for consideration went live in Times Square marking the official launch of the contest. The billboard, which contains a QR code to direct viewers to the contest page, will be live until Dec. 10 when submissions close.

To enter the contest, artists are asked to submit five pieces of their original artwork along with a short bio about themselves. After submissions close, a panel of prestigious judges led by Richard C. Kessler will review the submissions and select one artist to award the grand prize. The chosen winner's artwork will be hung in Times Square for millions of visitors to see during the busiest time of the year, on New Year's Eve. In addition, the artist will receive a one-year partnership with Grand Bohemian Gallery to exhibit their art in The Kessler Collection's newest properties and have prints of the winning artwork sold in Grand Bohemian Galleries.

"The Kessler Collection is constantly looking for new opportunities to inspire and to be inspired and there is no better way to do so than by helping to amplify the vision of our emerging artists," said Richard C. Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. "We are excited to find the next original artist and to honor their imagination and creativity in a unique and unforgettable way."

Pioneered by Kessler, the Grand Bohemian Gallery is located within most of the hotels, featuring work by local, regional, world-renowned and Kessler Signature artists. These visually stimulating art galleries are some of the destinations' best-kept secrets with something for everyone from paintings and sculptures to handbags and jewelry. Rare and original pieces of art are displayed in the awe-inspiring galleries, as well as throughout the hotels, ranging from oil paintings, glass, wood, contemporary jewelry, bronze sculptures, and unique gift items.

To learn more or to enter for a chance to become The Next Original, visit www.thenextoriginal.com. For more information on The Kessler Collection, visit www.kesslercollection.com.

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boasts chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and to encourage unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in redefined Bohemian luxury, from a cutting-edge downtown icon to a premier luxury lodge, Savannah's entertainment destination and an elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold, original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about The Kessler Collection, please visit kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

