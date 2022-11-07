Chemomab Presents Preclinical Data at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2022 Highlighting Key Role of CCL24 in Pathophysiology of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

─New Preclinical Data Further Supports Ability of CCL24-Neutralizing Antibody CM-101 to Interrupt the Pro-inflammatory Immune Cell Migration that Is Key in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis─

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced a poster presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2022, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), being held in Washington, D.C. November 4-8, 2022.

The preclinical poster, entitled: "CCL24 Blockade Attenuates Biliary Inflammation by Interfering with Monocyte and Neutrophil Recruitment," highlights how the soluble protein CCL24 can stimulate immune cell migration in murine models and that this recruitment was blocked by treatment with the CCL24-neutralizing antibody CM-101 in a primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) animal model. Chemomab is currently assessing CM-101 in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of PSC.

In the livers of PSC patients, CCL24 and its cognate receptor CCR3 are overexpressed, predominantly in the injured biliary areas, contributing to the inflammation, fibrosis and scarring that are characteristic of the disease. Chemomab researchers used flow cytometry and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) methods to analyze immune cell trafficking in an animal model of PSC. They showed that CCL24 plays a critical role in the recruitment of monocytes and neutrophils, major players in causing biliary inflammation and damage, and also upregulated CCL24 expression in macrophages and dendritic cells. Furthermore, the studies showed that these effects are distinctive to CCL24 compared to CCL11, a member of a related pro-inflammatory cytokine family.

In the PSC animal model, CCL24 blockade by treatment with CM-101 inhibited recruitment and accumulation of peribiliary monocytes and neutrophils and downregulated expression of CCR3 in these cell populations. Changes in these immune cell populations are highly correlated with disease severity, marked by collagen disposition, biliary mass and serum ALP levels.

"These preclinical studies add to the growing body of evidence validating our CCL24 target and confirming the ability of our CCL24-neutralizing antibody CM-101 to stop the immune cell migration that is a key driver of the pathophysiology in PSC," said Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and CSO of Chemomab. "We look forward to continuing to advance our Phase 2 trial currently underway in the U.S., Europe and Israel that is assessing the therapeutic utility of CM-101 in PSC. Ultimately, we hope to demonstrate that these distinctive properties of CM-101 can modify the progression of this debilitating condition."

The Liver Meeting® 2022 hosted by AASLD is the world's premier meeting on liver disease providing access to the most cutting-edge science in the field. More information can be found at www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting

A copy of the Chemomab poster will be available at the R&D portion of the company's website..

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to open around year-end, with first patients enrolled in early 2023. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

