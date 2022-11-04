Perimeter Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales decreased 18% in Q3-2022 as compared to Q3-2021 driven by the mild North America fire season
Fire Safety Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million; Specialty Products Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million
Year-to-date net income of $123.7 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $123.3 million
New $100.0 million share repurchase authorization *
CLAYTON, Mo., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as specialty products used in several end markets, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
*
On November 3, 2022, the Company's board of directors approved the repurchase of up to $100.0 million of the Company's ordinary shares during the next 24 months.
Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and specialty products used in several end markets. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products, formerly Oil Additives.
The Fire Safety segment consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety segment also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.
In June 2022, the Oil Additives segment, which produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5"), was renamed the Specialty Products segment to better reflect the current and expanding applications for P2S5 in several end markets and applications, including lubricant additives, various agricultural applications, various mining applications, and emerging electric battery technologies. Within the lubricant additive end market, currently our largest end market application, P2S5 is primarily used in the production of a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP"), which is considered an essential component in the formulation of engine oils with its main function to provide anti-wear protection to engine components.
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Successor
Predecessor
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Net sales
$ 160,509
$ 195,414
$ 319,232
$ 316,460
Cost of goods sold
74,707
86,081
191,757
159,895
Gross profit
85,802
109,333
127,475
156,565
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expense
22,381
15,333
64,803
42,544
Amortization expense
13,738
13,276
41,395
39,818
Founders advisory fees - related party
(73,713)
—
(154,026)
—
Other operating expense
(51)
313
405
1,066
Total operating expenses
(37,645)
28,922
(47,423)
83,428
Operating income
123,447
80,411
174,898
73,137
Other expense (income):
Interest expense, net
9,944
8,065
32,582
23,951
(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out
(3,644)
—
(13,042)
2,763
Unrealized foreign currency loss
4,705
1,634
8,741
3,892
Other (income) expense, net
(785)
66
(820)
(252)
Total other expense, net
10,220
9,765
27,461
30,354
Income before income taxes
113,227
70,646
147,437
42,783
Income tax expense
(34,516)
(18,637)
(23,692)
(13,151)
Net income
78,711
52,009
123,745
29,632
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(18,181)
(2,020)
(34,426)
(2,424)
Total comprehensive income
$ 60,530
$ 49,989
$ 89,319
$ 27,208
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.48
$ 0.98
$ 0.76
$ 0.56
Diluted
$ 0.45
$ 0.98
$ 0.70
$ 0.56
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
162,635,592
53,045,510
161,943,492
53,045,510
Diluted
176,777,958
53,045,510
176,085,858
53,045,510
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 166,256
$ 225,554
Accounts receivable, net
85,612
24,319
Inventories
120,467
110,087
Income tax receivable
655
816
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,876
14,161
Total current assets
377,866
374,937
Property, plant, and equipment, net
57,187
62,247
Goodwill
1,019,387
1,041,325
Customer lists, net
715,829
753,459
Technology and patents, net
233,861
247,368
Tradenames, net
95,047
100,005
Other assets, net
1,877
2,219
Total assets
$ 2,501,054
$ 2,581,560
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 31,856
$ 27,469
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
124,429
19,025
Founders advisory fees payable - related party
9,836
53,547
Deferred revenue
1,272
445
Total current liabilities
167,393
100,486
Long-term debt
664,986
664,128
Deferred income taxes
222,952
298,633
Founders advisory fees payable - related party
134,598
312,242
Redeemable preferred shares
100,263
96,867
Redeemable preferred shares - related party
3,245
3,699
Other non-current liabilities
8,951
22,195
Total liabilities
1,302,388
1,498,250
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 163,234,542 and 157,237,435 shares issued; 162,316,326 and 157,237,435 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
163,235
157,237
Treasury shares, at cost; 918,216 shares at September 30, 2022 and no shares at December 31, 2021
(7,572)
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,697,644
1,670,033
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(41,561)
(7,135)
Accumulated deficit
(613,080)
(736,825)
Total shareholders' equity
1,198,666
1,083,310
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,501,054
$ 2,581,560
PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Successor
Predecessor
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 123,745
$ 29,632
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value)
(154,026)
—
Depreciation and amortization expense
49,536
45,593
Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares
4,903
—
Share-based compensation
19,297
—
Deferred income taxes
(72,441)
(5,195)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,196
2,432
Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up
27,973
—
(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out
(13,042)
2,763
Unrealized loss on foreign currency
8,741
3,892
Loss on disposal of assets
9
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(63,838)
(72,103)
Inventories
(40,759)
(5,554)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,058
3,104
Other assets
—
346
Accounts payable
4,975
12,971
Deferred revenue
889
831
Income taxes payable, net
88,673
11,180
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
15,547
2,725
Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled)
(53,547)
—
Other liabilities
(73)
(200)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(43,184)
32,417
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,024)
(5,149)
Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement
(1,638)
—
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(7,464)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,662)
(12,613)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Ordinary shares repurchased
(7,572)
—
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
529
—
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
—
19,500
Repayments of revolving credit facility
—
(19,500)
Repayments of long-term debt
—
(4,211)
Net cash used in financing activities
(7,043)
(4,211)
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents
(1,409)
1,510
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(59,298)
17,103
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
225,554
22,478
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 166,256
$ 39,581
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$ 18,299
$ 21,502
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 7,588
$ 7,092
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in capital
$ 13,783
$ —
Adjusted EBITDA
The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense, (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold, (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business, (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vii) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S.GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).
Successor
Predecessor
Successor
Predecessor
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Income before income taxes
$ 113,227
$ 70,646
$ 147,437
$ 42,783
Depreciation and amortization
16,450
15,212
49,536
45,593
Interest and financing expense
9,944
8,065
32,582
23,951
Founders advisory fees - related party
(73,713)
—
(154,026)
—
Non-recurring expenses 1
1,168
3,855
4,788
12,805
Share-based compensation expense
6,832
—
19,297
—
Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2
658
—
27,973
—
(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out
(3,644)
—
(13,042)
2,763
Management fees 3
—
313
—
937
Contingent future payments 4
—
625
—
1,875
Unrealized foreign currency loss
4,705
1,634
8,741
3,892
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 75,627
$ 100,350
$ 123,286
$ 134,599
Net sales
$ 160,509
$ 195,414
$ 319,232
$ 316,460
(1)
Adjustment to reflect non-recurring professional fees and integration costs including expenses related to the business combination with Perimeter Solutions.
(2)
Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold in connection with the business combination with Perimeter Solutions. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost.
(3)
Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. These fees did not continue following the closing of the business combination.
(4)
Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.
