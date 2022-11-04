GA Coalition for the People's Agenda Power of the Ballot Bus Tour Five-Day Itinerary

WHAT:

In an effort to encourage those who did not vote early to get out and vote on Election Day, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, GA STAND UP, Black Youth Vote and other partners will host the five-day Power of the Ballot Bus Tour Friday Nov. 4 through Nov. 8, 2022. The bus will visit Macon, Augusta, Albany, Atlanta, and Clayton County to hold events, rallies, wave signs and canvass neighborhoods.

In addition to the bus tour, coalition members will conduct parties at the polls, sign waving and canvassing in communities from Atlanta to Savannah. To catch up with the Power of the Ballot Bus, or to locate a crew on the ground text Edrea at 818.613.9521.

WHEN/WHERE:
(subject to change)

BUS DEPARTS DAILY FROM: IBEW Building
                                                   501 Pulliam St SW
                                                   Atlanta, GA 30312

DATE Friday Nov. 4, 2022

DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta
LOCATION: MACON, GA
                    Triangle Business Center
                    1343 Georgia Ave.
                    Macon, GA 31201

RETURN TO ATLANTA: 3:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW

DATE Saturday Nov. 5, 2022

DEPARTURE TIME: 9:30 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta
LOCATION: AUGUSTA, GA
                    925 Laney Walker Blvd
                    Augusta, GA 30901

RETURN TO ATLANTA: 5:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW

DATE Sunday Nov. 6, 2022

DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta
LOCATION: ALBANY, GA
                     205 S. Westover Blvd.
                     Albany, GA 31707

RETURN TO ATLANTA: 4:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW

DATE Monday Nov. 7, 2022

DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from IBEW
LOCATION #1: Kroger
                         2685 Metropolitan Blvd.
                         Atlanta, GA

DEPART LOCATION #1: 12:00 NOON
LOCATION #2 IBEW : 3:00 PM6 PM
                                    IBEW Building
                                    Pulliam St SW
                                    Atlanta, GA 30312

DATE Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 ELECTION DAY

DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from IBEW
LOCATION #1: Tara Discount Mall
                          6525 Tara Blvd.
                         Jonesboro, GA 30136

DEPART LOCATION #1: 12:00 PM
LOCATION #2 GOTV CLARK ATLANTA: 12:30 PM until
                         NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch Southern Institute
                         691 Beckwith Street
                         Atlanta, GA 30314

HOW:

Media is invited to attend. Contact Edrea via text: 818.613.9521 or email: edmedia@dogonvillage.com.

ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA

Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda (http://thepeoplesagenda.org) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Led by board chair, Rev. J. A. Milner, and executive director, Helen Butler, the organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah.

Contact:
Edrea Davis: 818.613.9521/edmedia@dogonvillage.com
Makeda Smith: 323.380.8819/jazzmynepr@gmail.com

