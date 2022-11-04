Everlaw Honors World-Class Legal Practitioners at its 2022 Summit Awards

In-Person Ediscovery Event Celebrates the Breakthrough Accomplishments of 7 Ediscovery Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, honored seven customers for their breakthrough accomplishments in 2022 at Everlaw Summit , the company's flagship in-person experience for its customers, partners and the greater ediscovery community held this week at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

Congratulations to Amy Prime of Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP - shown receiving Everlaw’s Rising Star in Ediscovery Award at #EverlawSummit in San Francisco on November 3, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The Everlaw Summit Awards recognizes individuals, organizations and law firms who are making significant impact, innovation and contributions across the legal and ediscovery sector. In seven categories, Everlaw celebrates the top innovation, DEI change agent and community influencer and the vital role they play in our society, as well as those whose work focuses on promoting justice.

The 2022 categories and winners of Everlaw Summit Awards are as follows:

"These winners represent the 'best of the best' in the legal tech industry," Everlaw VP of Marketing Joshua Schnoll said. "Driving innovation, leading through change and striving for justice, they have made their mark in 2022 and continue to change the way ediscovery and litigation is conducted."

A variety of legal practitioners competed among these categories, and Everlaw judges selected the winners, who received their awards at the Summit.

Customers are at the center of Everlaw Summit with hours of customer-led content from Am Law 200 firms like Barnes & Thornburg, Benesch, Orrick and Seyfarth Shaw, to specialty firms like Hagens Berman, Loopstra Nixon and Sher Edling, to government-specific sessions with several state attorneys general represented. Key conference discussions featured topics such as the exceptional growth fueled by technology, how corporate legal teams are reimagining their approach to litigation and more.

About Everlaw Summit

The Summit features live programming centering on education, connection and transformation with 26 sessions and six networking events, including Women in Ediscovery. Attendees learn from experts, get hands-on guidance in the latest technology and connect with peers who are creating the future of ediscovery and litigation in the cloud.

Social Media: For news and event updates, follow @Everlaw on Twitter and LinkedIn , and join the conversations using #EverlawSummit

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com.

Media Contact:

Colleen Haikes

press@everlaw.com

Everlaw logo (PRNewsfoto/Everlaw) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everlaw