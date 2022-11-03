NOBLE STUDIOS WELCOMES JEFF DEIKIS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGY AND INSIGHTS

RENO, Nev., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Deikis, a 15-year creative brand strategist has joined Noble Studios as vice president of strategy and insights for the Nevada based creative digital performance marketing agency https://noblestudios.com.

Deikis will assist with brand and integrated strategy on a variety of the agency's high-profile accounts as a strategist with an extensive background in advertising, marketing, graphic design, photography, and copywriting. He has spearheaded regional, national, and global brands across an array of industries including hospitality, tourism, food and beverage, non-profits, and consumer packaged goods to develop identities, position and connect with audiences through impactful narratives and innovative marketing campaigns.

Throughout his career he has had the privilege of working with iconic brands such as The North Face, Patagonia, Adidas, Mountain Hardwear, Eddie Bauer, Jones Snowboards, Rab, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Mammoth Brewing Company, American Alpine Club, and Outdoor Research. His creative work has been published internationally and recognized with several awards. Deikis' accolades include first place Editorial/General News category for International Photography Awards, and a finalist for the Smithsonian National Photography Competition in the American Experience category.

"I look forward to working with a very talented team and can't wait to dive in and help our clients tell compelling stories with their brands," said Deikis.

"With Jeff's diverse background with brands, marketing and creativity, he's an awesome addition to our team," said B.C. LeDoux, COO, managing director, partner for Noble Studios. "Our clients are going to love his ambition and the insights he brings to the table."

Deikis is a first-generation American on his dad's side, who immigrated from Lithuania to the United States following World War II, with much of his family still living in the Baltic state. A native of Chelsea, Michigan, he earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, studying Art & Design and American Culture.

Noble Studios opened in 2003 in Carson City, relocated to Reno and expanded offices in Las Vegas, and Bristol, U.K. employing more than 60 team members. Noble Studios continues to expand their client services with the recent procurement of the brand and creative contract for Travel Nevada, the state's destination marketing organization (DMO), as well as other premier travel and tourism accounts, major B2B brands and health & wellness clients. https://noblestudios.com/

