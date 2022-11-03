JRW Realty Facilitates Purchase of Chicagoland Mariano's

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, is pleased to announce it has facilitated the purchase of a 90,408-square-foot Mariano's grocery store in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, Illinois. Christopher Thompson, a real estate associate at JRW Realty, coordinated the transaction on behalf of one of the company's institutional buyers. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Mariano's is a subsidiary of Kroger and operates 45 stores in Illinois.

Thompson said this purchase is an example of JRW Realty's buyer's continued efforts to strategically acquire net-leased properties occupied by high-performing, creditworthy tenants that provide grocery, medical, and other necessity-based goods and services.

"This is a tremendous asset in a great market for our client, and is indicative of the kinds of investment-grade, necessity-based tenants operating in strong locations that our clients continue to acquire in this challenging environment," Thompson said. "We're thankful for everyone involved who helped this deal come together and look forward to continued success despite the market headwinds."

Thompson added that JRW Realty's exclusive institutional buyers are actively engaged in purchasing net-leased real estate tenanted by grocery stores like Mariano's, including Kroger, Market 32, Wegmans, and Publix, as well as other essential businesses such as CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, and BioLife.

