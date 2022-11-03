James Scott Farrin Named to "U.S. News - Best Lawyers" 2023 'Best Law Firms' List, 8th Straight Year*

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest firms in North Carolina, has been named to the 2023 edition of the "U.S. News – Best Lawyers" 'Best Law Firms' annual national ranking list, its 8th consecutive year being honored.* Last year, the firm recovered more than $155 million in total compensation for over 4,800 clients.** According to "U.S. News – Best Lawyers," "Firms that receive a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas."
James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "Our goal is always to compassionately provide the highest quality legal services to our clients. We're honored to receive this recognition from our peers for our dedication to our clients as it means we're making a difference in our clients' lives."
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.
