IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, INCREASED PROTECTION

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crop input costs were high in 2022, and research shows that prices will continue to increase. During times like this, farmers are focused on getting the most disease control out of a fungicide while applying the lowest labeled rate. This creates the winning combination of product efficacy and cost-effective crop management. With Hydrovant from Corbet Scientific, farmers can achieve this balance to see ROI from input efficiencies.

Mississippi farmer Charles McClintock experienced this firsthand. McClintock was pleased with the results he saw from using Hydrovant in his aerial application of defoliant on his cotton crop, which created additional ROI in a crop that currently has lower market value. Judging from the success he saw in cotton with Hydrovant, he was confident it would produce results in his soybeans and save him money along the way.

Upon recommendation from Corbet Scientific, McClintock mixed Hydrovant with a leading fungicide for his aerial fungicide application to control soybean rust. By doing so, he was able to cut his fungicide rate by 10% while staying within the approved labeled rate range of 3.0 – 5.5. fl oz/A.

After the application, McClintock's soybean agronomist inspected the field, stating it had the highest level of crop health of any of his soybean clients while still maintaining excellent rust control.

Additionally, because Hydrovant is water-based, McClintock thought that it would be the safest way to ensure the highest crop quality while protecting the surrounding area from any negative environmental effects.

"With some products, it's hard to tell what's actually in them and what effect they'll have in the field," McClintock says, "Since Hydrovant is water-based, I know it won't harm my crops."

After seeing success using Hydrovant in combination with products on both his cotton and his soybeans, McClintock knows he can trust it to perform in a way that benefits his farm and his bottom line.

"I don't have much time to test new products, but with Hydrovant, I know it will perform the same or better than other adjuvants, and it's less expensive," McClintock says.

